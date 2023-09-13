Bears season ticket holders have been left with questions regarding the team’s new stadium, and now, CEO Kevin Warren has reached out to fans directly in a letter.

The letter, sent to all season ticket holders over the weekend, provided an update on the 2023 season. Warren said he has “great respect for the sacrifice made by many individuals throughout the Chicago Bears’ 103-year history to build our proud tradition and will do everything to empower and energize our franchise to evolve and grow with an eye always on our next world championship.”

He noted that, with the help of general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, they’re taking a step toward the NFC North title.

However, where does that leave the stadium? The Bears previously announced they wanted to build a new stadium that could hold a larger audience — and even host a major event like the Super Bowl. As it stands, multiple cities have offered to host the new stadium, including Arlington Heights, Naperville, Aurora, and Waukegan. Plus, Chicago has made an effort to convince the team to stay at Soldier Field.

Warren did not specify anything, saying they are working “diligently to deliver a new, multi-purpose indoor stadium complex that will provide a best-in-class gameday experience for you.”

“A new indoor football stadium will allow our region to host both international and national mega events, including a Super Bowl, NCAA Men’s and Women’s Final Four tournaments, College Football Playoff games, collegiate conference championship games, other bowl games and major concert tours,” Warren said. “All will draw huge crowds to Chicagoland, ensuring consistent opportunities for year-round use fitting of our world-class metropolitan area.”

It’s been up-in-the-air if the Bears will stay in Chicago, which he also addressed.

“Over the last several months we re-engaged with the City of Chicago, and we are thankful for the vision Mayor Brandon Johnson and his leadership team have provided during our discussions regarding the Chicago Bears remaining in Chicago,” Warren wrote. “We also have remained engaged with officials in Arlington Heights and other suburban locations to discuss the possibility of realizing our plan.”

Though he noted there are “many questions that must be answered before any final decisions are made.” When that decision is made, Warren said there will be a plan in place for season ticket holders.

Read Warren’s full letter here.

For now, the Bears will continue to play at Soldier Field — the oldest stadium in the NFL — for the 2023 season. They kicked-off games last weekend, taking a hit against the Green Bay Packers, ending with a score of 38-20.

Last Updated on September 13, 2023