Puddle of Mudd has been under fire this week after a venue in Michigan called-out the frontman of the group for cancelling a pair of gigs last-minute.

Puddle of Mudd was set to perform at The Machine Shop in Flint, Michigan on September 15 and 16, however, the venue took to social media to announce a cancellation of the show — and ban the group from ever performing at the venue again.

“This is not a ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’ cancellation,” the venue said. “This is 100% Wes. The Machine Shop, his band and everyone involved are very disappointed. We will not be postponing the shows as we are not ever rescheduling Puddle of Mudd.”

The Machine Shop went on to note that the Scantin cancelled these shows, as well as remaining dates on their tour.

Scantin posted a statement to his Facebook page on Monday, addressing the claims as it’s “important to provide my perspective on this matter.”

“I would like to clarify that the shows in question were set up without my consent by my former management team,” Scantin said. “I told my team at the time more than once that no shows should be booked without my authorization. I never agreed to these shows.”

“In light of these circumstances, I have made the decision to take this time to regroup and make necessary changes. It is essential to ensure that the future of my music career is built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and genuine collaboration.”

Scantin rounded-out the statement with his gratitude for his fans’ “understanding, continued support, and patience during this transitional period.”

Frustrated fans who purchased tickets to the show commented on the post, questioning why the gigs were cancelled so last-minute.

It’s unclear if Puddle of Mudd’s upcoming shows in Ohio on October 28 and Illinois on November 17 are also cancelled. The band just released Ubiquitous on September 8.

Last Updated on September 12, 2023