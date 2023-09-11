Puddle of Mudd’s shows in Michigan this week were cancelled among their reportedly scratched upcoming tour dates — and one venue is vowing to never book the band ever again.

Puddle of Mudd is currently touring across the U.S. and was set to play a pair of shows on September 15 and 16 at The Machine Shop in Flint, Michigan. However, the venue took to social media to share that the band cancelled both gigs — as well as the remainder of their tour — and the cancellation was entirely out of their control, blaming lead singer Wes Scantlin.

“This is not a ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’ cancellation,” the venue said. “This is 100% Wes. The Machine Shop, his band and everyone involved are very disappointed. We will not be postponing the shows as we are not ever rescheduling Puddle of Mudd.”

The venue went on to note that anyone who purchased tickets via Etix will be automatically refunded, while hard tickets and resale will be refunded via point of purchase.

“Please know that all of us at The Machine Shop appreciate your support and understanding,” the venue said to conclude their post.

At this time, Puddle of Mudd has not released a statement on social media regarding the cancellations in Michigan or the remainder of their tour. They are still scheduled to perform in Ohio on October 28 and in Illinois on November 17.

The band, who rose to fame in the ’90s and early 2000’s with hits like “Blurry” and “She Hates Me,” is touring in support of their newly-released record, Ubiquitous. The LP, which just dropped on September 8, is their first since 2019’s Welcome to Galvania and includes the single “Cash & Cobain.”

Last Updated on September 11, 2023