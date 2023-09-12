It’s that time of year when we are about to leave behind the summer ease with new resolutions and plans – and so are musicians. Yet they’re revealing cooler plans — like upcoming tour schedules.

One of the latest announcements has come from Riley Green, who is set to head out on the Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour, set to run from February 22 through June 1, 2024.

The Ain’t My Last Rodeo tour with @tracy_lawrence and @ellalangleymsic is headed to a city near you….tickets on sale Friday, 9/15 at 10am local. Presale and VIP tickets on sale Tuesday, 9/12 at 10am local. Head to my website to sign up to get the code. https://t.co/w7aGmjzymS pic.twitter.com/uHz9daRywV — Riley Green (@RileyGreenMusic) September 8, 2023

Green’s 2024 Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour kicks off at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky on February 22, and makes stops in 32 more cities, in support of his forthcoming album of the same title with the tour. He’ll stop in Knoxville, Salem, Houston, Southaven, San Diego, Phoenix, and more until wrapping at The Armory in Minneapolis on June 1.

Country music singer and songwriter will be joined by Tracy Lawrence across select dates and Ella Langley across all dates throughout the tour.

“Ain’t My Last Rodeo is inspired by what I know best: hard work, life outdoors and family and it’s going to be fun adding these new songs to our full set,” Green said. “I’ve been a fan of Tracy Lawrence since I was a kid so I’m looking forward to having him out with us and watching the fans singing along to all his hits. I also really love what Ella Langley is doing –it’s going to be a great time all around.”

Known with his small town-themed songs that celebrate slower way of life and time spent with family, Green has dropped several EPs and singles including “In a Truck Right Now,” “Behind the Bar,” “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” “In Love by Now,” and more, as well as a debut studio album Different ‘Round Here, which dropped in September 2019. Green’s wide recognition dates back to 2018, the year of his first single “There Was This Girl” was delivered.

Green’s new album Ain’t My Last Rodeo will be released on October 13, and he will once again let his fans in on his own reflections on life, love, and personal values through music.

Fans can snag tickets beginning Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m. local time at RileyGreenMusic.com and through secondary market via the links below. Select markets listed below the ticket links will go on sale at a later date.

Riley Green “Ain’t My Last Rodeo” Tour Dates

Thu Feb 22 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

Fri Feb 23 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center – ON SALE FRI, OCT 20

Sat Feb 24 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Thu Feb 29 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

Fri Mar 1 – Huntsville, AL – Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

Sat Mar 2 – Cape Girardeau, MO – Show Me Center

Thu Mar 7 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center

Fri Mar 8 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center – ON SALE FRI, SEP 22

Sat Mar 9 – Jonesboro, AR – First National Bank Arena

Thu Mar 21 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Fri Mar 22 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center

Sat Mar 23 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Thu Apr 4 – Macon, GA – Macon Amphitheater

Fri Apr 5 – Southaven, MS – Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Sat Apr 6 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Thu Apr 18– Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Fri Apr 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat Apr 20 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Thu Apr 25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Apr 26 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena

Sat Apr 27 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Wed May 1 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues^ – ON SALE FRI, OCT 6

Fri May 3 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park^ – ON SALE FRI, OCT 6

Thu May 9 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

Fri May 10 – Bakersfield, CA – Dignity Health Amphitheatre

Sat May 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Thu May 16 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

Fri May 17 – Everett, WA – Angel Of The Winds Arena – ON SALE TBD

Sat May 18 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tue May 21 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu May 30 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha^

Fri May 31 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall^

Sat Jun 1 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory^

^ With Ella Langley only

