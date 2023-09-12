Aerosmith fans will have to wait a little longer to see the legendary rockers on their farewell tour over the next month.

Frontman Steven Tyler took to social media Monday night to share that he received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next 30 days. He said that during Saturday’s show, he sustained vocal cord damage that led to subsequent bleeding.

“We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve,” Tyler said.

Six dates over the next month — set to take place in Detroit, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Raleigh, and Cleveland — have been rescheduled to January and February 2024. Aerosmith noted that all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and those who are unable to attend can seek refunds via point of purchase.

The band’s “Peace Out Farewell Tour” just kicked-off on September 2 in Philadelphia and is slated to run through next year, hitting cities across the country like St. Louis, Dallas, Seattle, San Jose, Boston, and New York City. The tour features Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry, although founding member and drummer Joey Krammer will not be along for the ride.

The Black Crowes will provide support.

See the rescheduled dates, as well as Aerosmith’s full upcoming tour, below.

Aerosmith ‘Peace Out Farwell Tour’ 2023-2024

Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL | FLA Live Arena

Oct. 23 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

Oct. 26 – St Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 1 – San Antonio, TX | AT&T Arena

Nov. 4 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

Nov. 7 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Nov. 10 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center

Nov. 13 – St Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Nov. 19 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT | Vivint Arena

Nov. 25 – Portland, OR | Moda Center

Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Dec. 4 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center

Dec. 7 – Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum

Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Dec. 31 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

Jan. 4 – Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Arena

Jan. 7 – Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center

Jan. 10 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 13 – Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena

Jan. 16 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center

Jan. 19 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Jan. 23 – Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center

Jan. 26 – Montreal, QC | Bell Centre

Jan. 29 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena (Rescheduled from Sept. 18)

Feb. 14 – Chicago, IL | United Center (Rescheduled from Sept. 15)

Feb. 17 – Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena (Rescheduled from Sept. 27)

Feb. 21 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena (Rescheduled from Sept. 12)

Feb. 26 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena (Rescheduled from Sept. 24)

Feb. 29 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Rescheduled from Sept. 21)

Last Updated on September 12, 2023