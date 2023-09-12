Aerosmith fans will have to wait a little longer to see the legendary rockers on their farewell tour over the next month.
Frontman Steven Tyler took to social media Monday night to share that he received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next 30 days. He said that during Saturday’s show, he sustained vocal cord damage that led to subsequent bleeding.
“We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve,” Tyler said.
Six dates over the next month — set to take place in Detroit, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Raleigh, and Cleveland — have been rescheduled to January and February 2024. Aerosmith noted that all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and those who are unable to attend can seek refunds via point of purchase.
The band’s “Peace Out Farewell Tour” just kicked-off on September 2 in Philadelphia and is slated to run through next year, hitting cities across the country like St. Louis, Dallas, Seattle, San Jose, Boston, and New York City. The tour features Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry, although founding member and drummer Joey Krammer will not be along for the ride.
The Black Crowes will provide support.
See the rescheduled dates, as well as Aerosmith’s full upcoming tour, below.
Aerosmith ‘Peace Out Farwell Tour’ 2023-2024
Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL | FLA Live Arena
Oct. 23 – Austin, TX | Moody Center
Oct. 26 – St Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Nov. 1 – San Antonio, TX | AT&T Arena
Nov. 4 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
Nov. 7 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
Nov. 10 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center
Nov. 13 – St Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
Nov. 19 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT | Vivint Arena
Nov. 25 – Portland, OR | Moda Center
Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
Dec. 4 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center
Dec. 7 – Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum
Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Dec. 31 – Boston, MA | TD Garden
Jan. 4 – Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Arena
Jan. 7 – Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center
Jan. 10 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 13 – Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena
Jan. 16 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center
Jan. 19 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Jan. 23 – Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center
Jan. 26 – Montreal, QC | Bell Centre
Jan. 29 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena (Rescheduled from Sept. 18)
Feb. 14 – Chicago, IL | United Center (Rescheduled from Sept. 15)
Feb. 17 – Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena (Rescheduled from Sept. 27)
Feb. 21 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena (Rescheduled from Sept. 12)
Feb. 26 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena (Rescheduled from Sept. 24)
Feb. 29 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Rescheduled from Sept. 21)
Last Updated on September 12, 2023
