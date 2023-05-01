Aerosmith are reportedly ready to hang up their touring shows, planning to “Peace Out” after a final run of North American tour dates announced on Monday. The rock legends will be joined on the tour by the Black Crowes, with 40 planned shows that will span from September through early 2023.

The tour was announced with a video (above) that featured numerous performers in cameos acting shocked by the news of Aerosmith’s decision to end its performing career after more than 40 years in the spotlight. “It’s true… All I can say is peace out!” says Stephen Tyler in the video after being called by standup comic Bill Burr to confirm the ‘breaking news’ of the band. “And if you think we’re joking, dream on,” he says as the video wraps, with the band’s signature hit playing in the background.

Famed “toxic twins” Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry are both on board for the tour, though founding member and drummer Joey Kramer will not be along for the ride. ‘“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

Aerosmith’s Peace Out tour dates begin with a September 2 show at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center and run through a January 26 closer at Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec. In between, the band has stops scheduled at venues including United Center (Chicago), Moody Center (Austin), American Airlines Center (Dallas), Chase Center (San Francisco), Kia Forum (Los Angeles), Bridgestone Arena (Nashville), and Madison Square Garden (New York). The band will play its hometown of Boston with a New Year’s Eve show at TD Garden.

Tickets for Aerosmith’s farewell Peace Out tour dates are on sale this week. General public sales will begin on Friday, May 5. There will presumably be presales, but none have been announced as of Monday morning.

Aerosmith Peace Out Farewell Tour Dates

Sept. 2 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 6 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 9 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Sept. 12 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL | United Center

Sept. 18 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 24 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Sept. 27 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL | FLA Live Arena

Oct. 23 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

Oct. 26 – St Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 1 – San Antonio, TX | AT&T Arena

Nov. 4 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

Nov. 7 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Nov. 10 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center

Nov. 13 – St Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Nov. 19 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT | Vivint Arena

Nov. 25 – Portland, OR | Moda Center

Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Dec. 4 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center

Dec. 7 – Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum

Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Dec. 31 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

Jan. 4 – Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Arena

Jan. 7 – Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center

Jan. 10 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 13 – Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena

Jan. 16 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center

Jan. 19 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Jan. 23 – Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center

Jan. 26 – Montreal, QC | Bell Centre

