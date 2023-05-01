Aerosmith are reportedly ready to hang up their touring shows, planning to “Peace Out” after a final run of North American tour dates announced on Monday. The rock legends will be joined on the tour by the Black Crowes, with 40 planned shows that will span from September through early 2023.
The tour was announced with a video (above) that featured numerous performers in cameos acting shocked by the news of Aerosmith’s decision to end its performing career after more than 40 years in the spotlight. “It’s true… All I can say is peace out!” says Stephen Tyler in the video after being called by standup comic Bill Burr to confirm the ‘breaking news’ of the band. “And if you think we’re joking, dream on,” he says as the video wraps, with the band’s signature hit playing in the background.
Famed “toxic twins” Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry are both on board for the tour, though founding member and drummer Joey Kramer will not be along for the ride. ‘“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”
Aerosmith’s Peace Out tour dates begin with a September 2 show at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center and run through a January 26 closer at Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec. In between, the band has stops scheduled at venues including United Center (Chicago), Moody Center (Austin), American Airlines Center (Dallas), Chase Center (San Francisco), Kia Forum (Los Angeles), Bridgestone Arena (Nashville), and Madison Square Garden (New York). The band will play its hometown of Boston with a New Year’s Eve show at TD Garden.
Tickets for Aerosmith’s farewell Peace Out tour dates are on sale this week. General public sales will begin on Friday, May 5. There will presumably be presales, but none have been announced as of Monday morning.
Aerosmith Peace Out Farewell Tour Dates
Sept. 2 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 6 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 9 – Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
Sept. 12 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL | United Center
Sept. 18 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sept. 24 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
Sept. 27 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL | FLA Live Arena
Oct. 23 – Austin, TX | Moody Center
Oct. 26 – St Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Nov. 1 – San Antonio, TX | AT&T Arena
Nov. 4 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
Nov. 7 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
Nov. 10 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center
Nov. 13 – St Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
Nov. 19 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT | Vivint Arena
Nov. 25 – Portland, OR | Moda Center
Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
Dec. 4 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center
Dec. 7 – Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum
Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Dec. 31 – Boston, MA | TD Garden
Jan. 4 – Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Arena
Jan. 7 – Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center
Jan. 10 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 13 – Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena
Jan. 16 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center
Jan. 19 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Jan. 23 – Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center
Jan. 26 – Montreal, QC | Bell Centre
Last Updated on May 1, 2023 by Dave Clark
