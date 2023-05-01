The Killers and Queen with Adam Lambert will headline the 2023 Formula 1 Lenovo U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), with The Killers opening the show on Oct. 20. The organizers also confirmed the American rock band and British rock legends with Lambert’s strong vocals will perform on Oct. 21.

📢 On Saturday 21st October 2023 Queen + @adamlambert will rock you at the post race event, during the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend at Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas! 🏎 Get your tickets at: https://t.co/Dzknk2fRtD@COTA pic.twitter.com/oCRIObScZa — Queen (@QueenWillRock) April 26, 2023

The Killers, led by frontman Brandon Flowers, is best known for hit tracks such as “Mr. Brightside,” “Somebody Told Me,” and “When You Were Young.” In 2021, they released their latest album, “Pressure Machine.” The band’s performance is expected to get the crowd moving, and it’s almost a guarantee that they will play their hits from their 2004 album, “Hot Fuss.”

Following The Killers, Queen will take the stage at the Circuit of the Americas, and Lambert will perform as the lead vocalist. Queen, who has been in the industry for over five decades, has numerous iconic songs in their repertoire, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “Radio Ga Ga,” and “We Are The Champions.”

Tickets for the 2023 Formula 1 Lenovo U.S. Grand Prix are available on the Circuit of the Americas website. The event will run from Oct. 20-22, and a three-day general admission wristband is priced at $475. A three-day parking pass is also available for up to $275.

The organizers believe that the combination of The Killers and Queen with Adam Lambert is the perfect way to kick off the Grand Prix. They expect that the popular bands will attract a diverse crowd and deliver an excellent show.

The Circuit of the Americas is known for hosting major events, including Formula 1 races, MotoGP, and Austin City Limits Music Festival. It attracts visitors from all over the world and has helped put Austin on the map as a premier destination for sports and music fans alike.

Ticket Links

Formula 1 tickets at MEGASeats.com | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Formula 1 tickets at ScoreBig

Formula 1 tickets at SeatGeek

Formula 1 tickets at StubHub

Formula 1 tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Formula 1 tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on May 1, 2023 by Dave Clark