The Nebraska Cornhuskers have sold almost 83,000 tickets for an outdoor volleyball event at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, scheduled for August 30. The event would set – by a huge margin – the NCAA volleyball attendance record, and is approaching the overall one-day U.S. women’s sports attendance record of more than 90,000.

The doubleheader event will begin with a Division II exhibition game between Wayne State and Nebraska-Kearney, followed by a regular-season match between the Cornhuskers and Omaha. Nebraska fans have already purchased 82,900 tickets for the match since sales began on Tuesday. The event has a capacity of approximately 85,000, and at least 4,000 field-level seats will be reserved for students.

“Nebraska fans never cease to amaze me,” Nebraska Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said. “We knew the interest in this match would be extremely high, but to sell out Memorial Stadium is truly remarkable. I’ve heard lots of talk about breaking the NCAA volleyball attendance record, but given the incredible demand for this event we want to explore every avenue to see if it’s possible to challenge the record for the most attended women’s sporting event in this country. We are truly grateful!”

Volleyball is the most popular women’s sport in Nebraska. The Cornhuskers have won five national titles and have sold out an NCAA-record 303 consecutive regular-season matches. The team averaged 8,190 fans per match at the Devaney Sports Center last season and has led the nation in attendance every year since 2013. Of the 14 largest NCAA regular-season crowds, 13 have involved the Huskers. Wayne State and Nebraska-Kearney both rank in the top 10 in Division II attendance.

The current NCAA volleyball attendance record is 18,755, set during the national championship match in 2021, when Nebraska played Wisconsin indoors in Columbus, Ohio. The regular-season record is 16,833, set when Wisconsin hosted Florida last September. The current world record for attendance at a women’s sporting event is 91,553, set when Barcelona played Real Madrid in Spain in a UEFA Women’s Champions League match in 2022. The largest crowd to attend a women’s sporting event in the United States was 90,185 fans who watched soccer during the 1999 Women’s World Cup final between the US and China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Nebraska’s Athletic Department hopes to set the U.S. women’s sports attendance record at Memorial Stadium, and with sales continuing, it’s an achievable goal

