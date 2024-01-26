Pop icon Justin Timberlake is heading out on his first tour in five years to support new music.
The “Forget Tomorrow” world tour will kick-off on April 29 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena, followed by gigs in Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Cleveland, and Las Vegas. He’ll appear at venues along the way like Pechanga Arena San Diego, Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Tulsa’s BOK Center, and Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Timberlake will be touring in support of his forthcoming record Everything I Thought It Was, due March 15 via RCA Records. The LP will feature the previously-released single “Selfish” and mark his first album since 2018’s Man of the Woods.
Tickets will be available via a fan presale starting January 29, followed by a Citi presale and Verizon presale on January 30 at 10 a.m. local time through February 1 at 5 p.m. local time. General tickets head on sale February 2 at 10 a.m. local time through Timberlake’s official website. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.
This is the latest news for Timberlake; last week, he unveiled an exclusive “one night only” show in Memphis after he wiped his social media clean. He’s has also made headlines as of late amid his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears’ bombshell memoir “The Woman In Me,” as well as the reunion of his former group *NSYNC for the first time in 10 years with the track “Better Place.”
Find Timberlake’s full list of upcoming world tour dates below:
Justin Timberlake “Forget Tomorrow” World Tour Dates 2024
April 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
May 6 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
May 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
May 14 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
May 17 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
May 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
May 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
May 31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
June 4 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
June 6 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
June 10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
June 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
June 14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
June 15 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
June 21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 3 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
July 4 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 7 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Leave a Reply