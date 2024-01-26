Pop icon Justin Timberlake is heading out on his first tour in five years to support new music.

The “Forget Tomorrow” world tour will kick-off on April 29 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena, followed by gigs in Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Cleveland, and Las Vegas. He’ll appear at venues along the way like Pechanga Arena San Diego, Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Tulsa’s BOK Center, and Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Timberlake will be touring in support of his forthcoming record Everything I Thought It Was, due March 15 via RCA Records. The LP will feature the previously-released single “Selfish” and mark his first album since 2018’s Man of the Woods.

Tickets will be available via a fan presale starting January 29, followed by a Citi presale and Verizon presale on January 30 at 10 a.m. local time through February 1 at 5 p.m. local time. General tickets head on sale February 2 at 10 a.m. local time through Timberlake’s official website. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

This is the latest news for Timberlake; last week, he unveiled an exclusive “one night only” show in Memphis after he wiped his social media clean. He’s has also made headlines as of late amid his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears’ bombshell memoir “The Woman In Me,” as well as the reunion of his former group *NSYNC for the first time in 10 years with the track “Better Place.”

Find Timberlake’s full list of upcoming world tour dates below:

Justin Timberlake “Forget Tomorrow” World Tour Dates 2024

April 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

May 6 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

May 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

May 14 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 17 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

May 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

May 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

May 31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

June 4 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

June 6 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

June 10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

June 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

June 14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

June 15 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

June 21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 3 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

July 4 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 7 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena