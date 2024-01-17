Justin Timberlake is back, but at this time, he’s announced an exclusive “one night only” gig.

The show is set to take place on Friday, January 19 in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee at the 2,300-capacity Orpheum Theatre. Timberlake revealed the news in an Instagram post, which included a clip of his younger self showcasing the town, noting, “this is where I come from… this is the Mississippi River and that is Memphis, Tennessee.” The last slide of the Instagram post also teases fans with a snippet of potential new music.

Find tickets to the gig via Timberlake’s official website.

This is Timberlake’s first announcement since he wiped his social media clean. We’ve seen it done before — most notably when Taylor Swift returned with Reputation — with acts like All Time Low and Paramore ahead of a huge announcement. Fans are speculating that the social media wipe, along with the newly announced gig, will precede new music and offer as a follow-up to Timberlake’s 2018 record Man of the Woods.

Timberlake has also made headlines as of late amid his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears’ bombshell memoir “The Woman In Me,” as well as the reunion of his former group *NSYNC for the first time in 10 years with the track “Better Place.”