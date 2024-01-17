The bluegrass musician Billy Strings revealed the spring dates for his 2024 headlining tour, which will follow his previously-announced February and March shows.

Strings’ first scheduled concert of the year will be held on February 1 at the New York Philharmonic in New York City. After wrapping winter live dates in Atlanta in early March, Strings will gear up for the second leg of the tour in April and May. Kicking-off April 12 at Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, the 14-city trek will take him to Lexington, Kentucky; Greenwood Village, Colorado; and more before concluding May 25 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Strings will also play three festivals throughout the spring and summer months; fans can see him perform at Big As Texas Festival in Conroe, Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus, and Under The Big Sky Festival Whitefish, Montana.

Following his debut album in 2017, Strings released two more records in 2019 and then in 2021 — the year which also marked his first Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album for his 2019 record Home.

In 2022, Strings performed with his father and fellow musician Terry Barber for their collaborated project titled ME/AND/DAD, recalling his childhood memories when they played together.

The musician is nominated for three more Grammys at the 2024 ceremony next month, including Best Bluegrass Album (ME/AND/DAD), Best American Roots Song (“California Sober”), and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“High Note” with Dierks Bentley).

Fans can score their tickets via Strings’ official website or by visiting secondary sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, and Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See Billy Strings’ complete tour schedule below:

Billy Strings 2024 Tour Dates

02/01 – New York, NY @ New York Philharmonic *

02/16 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

02/17 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

02/18 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

02/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

04/12 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

04/13 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

04/17 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

04/19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/26 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

04/27 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

05/11 – Conroe, TX @ Big As Texas Festival

05/17 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

05/18 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

05/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

05/24 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

05/25 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

06/22-23 – Columbus, OH @ Buckeye Country Superfest

07/12-14 – Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival

* = w/ Chris Thile