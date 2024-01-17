Milwaukee is gearing-up for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, which is set to return for its second consecutive year. The lineup for this year’s festival boasts an array of headliners, including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jelly Roll, and Hardy. The four-day music festival is scheduled to take place at Veterans Park from July 25 to 28.

Country rocker Hardy and rapper-turned-country sensation Jelly Roll will co-headline the music festival on July 26, while the legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers take the stage on July 27. Joining the Red Hot Chili Peppers on July 27 are punk veterans the Offspring, hip-hop pioneers Cypress Hill, and rock bands Destroy Boys, Otoboke Beaver, and Irontom.

Tickets for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival can be secured at hdhomecoming.com/tickets, with a presale starting on January 18 at 10 a.m.

As the city of Milwaukee prepares to host this event once again, fans can look forward to a celebration of music, motorcycles, and Willie G. Davidson, a pivotal figure in Harley-Davidson's history.