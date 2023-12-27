Paramore fans are questioning the future of the Hayley Williams-fronted group after the band cryptically wiped their social media channels clean Tuesday morning.

The group’s X account — which has 5.3 million followers — no longer has any tweets, and their profile picture is blank. Their Instagram, which includes over 3 million followers, has also been erased. While their 23 million followers on Facebook can still see prior posts, their profile picture has been removed.

Even their website has seemingly been taken down; after visiting Paramore.net, users are met with a “404 Error Code.”

We’ve seen acts wipe their social media in the past to use as a form of new beginnings or to tease upcoming material; most notably, Taylor Swift deleted all her prior posts on social media ahead of her Reputation album. Recently, the pop-punkers of All Time Low took a similar approach before announcing a round of tour dates to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

On the r/Paramore subreddit, fans suggested that they’re making moves after leaving their label, or perhaps, this could be a marketing stint.

While fans have different theories for Paramore’s sudden deletion of social media, the scrubbing follows the end of Paramore’s contract with Atlantic Records. Earlier this month, the band shared the following snippet of their interview with UPROXX on their Instagram story:

“Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind This Is Why (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they’re at it), a chapter of the band’s career has come to a close. They’ve now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there’s a level of uncertainty.”

While fans originally jumped to conclusions that the band was breaking-up due to word “uncertainty,” Williams chimed in to note, “the only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community.” Farro echoed similar sentiments, saying, “”I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.”

Nonetheless, Paramore is still slated to take the stage next year; they’re set to provide support on Swift’s Eras Tour throughout Europe and the U.K.

Paramore first arrived on the scene in the early 2000s, marking their spot among the emo greats with their 2005 debut All We Know Is Falling. They continued with fan-favorites “Misery Business” and “crushcrushcrush” from 2007’s Riot! and achieved massive success with Brand New Eyes‘ “The Only Exception” and “Ignorance” before dropping the smash-hit “‘Aint it Fun” from 2013’s self-titled.

Last Updated on December 26, 2023