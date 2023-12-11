All Time Low has made a name for themselves in the pop-punk scene over the last 20 years, topping charts and stealing hearts. Now, they’re celebrating two decades of music with a special three-date run at iconic U.S. venues.

Over the past week, the four-piece band hinted at the news with cryptic social media posts. They deleted all previous pictures on their Instagram, and only listed one phrase: “All Time Low Forever,” along with the logo for their album Future Hearts.

On Monday, the group posted a compilation of videos throughout their career, noting, “when we started this band, we were kids, we were just learning how to write songs and book shows, at the same time, we were learning how to drive.”

“We had no lofty expectations for how far this band would go,” frontman Alex Gaskarth said in the video. “We just had this relentless drive to play shows for as many people as we could in as many places as we could. The music was always a vessel to get us to the stage, to find a sense of belonging in a community of people who, like us, were looking for a place to belong.”

Gaskarth noted that “it hasn’t always been easy staying on the road for the better part of 20 years, and we’ve experienced our share of growing pains along the way for sure, but through it all, we’re always called back to the stage.” He said that as a “thank you” to fans, they’re throwing a series of shows to celebrate 20 years of “doing the damn thing together.”

The three-date run kicks-off at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on June 4, 2024, followed by a gig at The Salt Shed in Chicago, Illinois on July 26. They’ll wrap-up in their home state of Maryland at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia on August 24. Additionally, they’ll hold a pair of gigs in Washington, D.C. — one at The Atlantis and one at the 9:30 Club — which are only available when purchased with a Merriweather Post Pavilion ticket.

“These shows will be our most ambitious yet, and if you’ve been along for the ride with us, you won’t want to miss out on this unforgettable experience…” All Time Low promised in a statement. “All of us together, All Time Low. Forever.”

A “Future Hearts Club” artist presale is available on Tuesday, December 12 at 10 a.m., followed by a general on sale Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. via AllTimeLow.com. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites MEGASeats (use the code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

All Time Low first arrived on the scene in 2006 with Put Up Or Shut Up, followed by 2007’s So Wrong, It’s Right. They immediately garnered attention with tracks like “Dear Maria, Count Me In,” “Poppin’ Champagne,” and “Jasey Rae.” In 2009, their breakthrough album Nothing Personal arrived with fan-favorites “Weightless,” “Lost In Stereo,” and the gut-wrenching ballad “Therapy.”

While years came and went, the group continued with six more albums, including 2023’s Tell Me I’m Alive, which produced singles “Calm Down” and “Sleepwalking.” They’ve since been compared among the likes of pop-punk giants Fall Out Boy and blink-182, became Warped Tour veterans and appeared at the emo revival fest When We Were Young, and collaborated with the likes of “Pop-Punk Princess” Avril Lavigne and pop star Demi Lovato.

See All Time Low’s 2024 anniversary tour dates below:

All Time Low | 20th Anniversary Shows

June 4 | Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 26 | Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

August 22 | Washington, D.C. @ The Atlantis

August 23 | Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

August 24 | Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Last Updated on December 11, 2023