Drake and J. Cole’s fans will have to wait a little longer to see the pair take the stage.
While the “It’s All A Blur Tour” was originally slated to kick-off with a pair of shows on January 18 and 19 in Denver, the trek will now begin on February 2 in Tampa. Dates were moved around in New Orleans, Oklahoma, and San Antonio, while the Denver shows have been pushed to the end of the run, which will now wrap-up at the Ball Arena on April 15 and 16.
Neither artist announced a reason for the postponement.
This wouldn’t be the first postponement for the “She Knows” star. Earlier last year, Drake fans faced numerous woes on his fall tour; the trek saw a number delays and cancellations, with the Nashville shows being pushed back for a second time without reasoning. Fans were also frustrated throughout the outing due to price surges; in some locations, tickets rose to over $1,000, while some originally advertised for face value at $69 rose to more than $200 amid Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing policies.
Drake dropped the record For All The Dogs in October.
See the full list of Drake’s upcoming tour dates with J. Cole below:
Drake & J. Cole | “It’s All A Blur Tour” 2024
02/02 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
02/04 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
02/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/08 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena
02/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
02/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
02/21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
02/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
02/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
02/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
02/28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/02 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/03 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/05 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
03/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
03/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
03/10 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
03/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
03/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
03/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
03/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
03/23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena (Drake without J. Cole)
03/24 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena (Drake without J. Cole)
03/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC (Drake without J. Cole)
04/04 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena (Drake without J. Cole)
04/05 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena (Drake without J. Cole)
04/08 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum (Drake without J. Cole)
04/15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
04/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
