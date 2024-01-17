Drake and J. Cole’s fans will have to wait a little longer to see the pair take the stage.

While the “It’s All A Blur Tour” was originally slated to kick-off with a pair of shows on January 18 and 19 in Denver, the trek will now begin on February 2 in Tampa. Dates were moved around in New Orleans, Oklahoma, and San Antonio, while the Denver shows have been pushed to the end of the run, which will now wrap-up at the Ball Arena on April 15 and 16.

Neither artist announced a reason for the postponement.

While the tour originally was announced in November, fans can still grab tickets to a show via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

This wouldn’t be the first postponement for the “She Knows” star. Earlier last year, Drake fans faced numerous woes on his fall tour; the trek saw a number delays and cancellations, with the Nashville shows being pushed back for a second time without reasoning. Fans were also frustrated throughout the outing due to price surges; in some locations, tickets rose to over $1,000, while some originally advertised for face value at $69 rose to more than $200 amid Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing policies.

Drake dropped the record For All The Dogs in October.

See the full list of Drake’s upcoming tour dates with J. Cole below:

Drake & J. Cole | “It’s All A Blur Tour” 2024

02/02 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/04 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/08 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena

02/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

02/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

02/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

02/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

02/28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/02 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/03 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/05 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

03/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

03/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

03/10 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

03/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

03/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

03/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

03/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

03/23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena (Drake without J. Cole)

03/24 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena (Drake without J. Cole)

03/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC (Drake without J. Cole)

04/04 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena (Drake without J. Cole)

04/05 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena (Drake without J. Cole)

04/08 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum (Drake without J. Cole)

04/15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

04/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena