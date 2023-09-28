Drake fans looking to see the rapper perform at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena got some bad news (again) this week, as the venue announced Thursday that the concerts scheduled this week are postponed indefinitely. No reason was given for the postponements.

The Drake concerts scheduled for October 1 and 2 in Nashville are postponed. Dates are being finalized and details will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. All tickets will be honored. pic.twitter.com/LDosgDUHVy — Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) September 28, 2023

Drake’s ongoing It’s All a Blur Tour has seen numerous delays and cancellations, with the Nashville concerts being pushed back for a second time, having initially been scheduled for June when the tour was announced. The Bridgestone Arena performances were first bumped back by four months, and now once again kicked down the road indefinitely.

Fans of Champagne Papi holding tickets to the twice-postponed shows are not pleased – particularly some who say they are now out major money for hotel and travel expenses.

Are you fucking kidding me !? @Drake mannn you letting me down with this shit. Not once but twice ! I work my ass off & was so excited for this. Between school, a full time job & two toddlers.. it took some time to plan to attend the first postponed date. & again?I’m over it man pic.twitter.com/cvYbK3gPB1 — Ang (@___AngelaMarie) September 28, 2023

Bought tickets to Nashville show in March for a June show date postponed to October.

Postponed AGAIN 3 days before the show. Bought tickets to Memphis in June for a June show. Postponed to August, canceled 3 days before the show. High key fed up with @Drake. https://t.co/gRqQ9e8Cii — Haley Maxwell (@HaleyMaxwell12) September 28, 2023

Bought Drake tickets in Nashville for my daughter, they postponed twice. Don’t know who’s to blame but they have to do better. People have plane tickets and non refundable hotels planned for the weekend. No way for fans to be treated who are coming to support in this economy — BACK 2 BACK 🐶 (@904Dawg) September 28, 2023

Since I live here, the last minute postponed @Drake concert is really more annoying than anything. But for the people who don’t live here and already paid for hotels, flights, etc…it’s ridiculous and inconsiderate. Def giving “idc about my fans” energy. Hate to see it. — Church Girl ✨ (@Shanpagne_Mami) September 28, 2023

The complaints have become a familiar refrain on this Drake tour, which has been marred by fan issues with the surged ticket pricing strategy. Presale tickets were shown to be several hundred dollars, even for the nosebleed sections of arenas, causing some speculation that the production issues and other excuses for multiple dates being delayed and others being cancelled are just a smokescreen for lagging sales.

A common excuse has been “technical issues” in the production, but it is unclear if that is what the event operators are hoping to say is at issue in Nashville. Other shows postponed that have yet to be rescheduled include stops in Denver and New Orleans.

The It’s All a Blur Tour is scheduled for shows this week in Miami, followed by shows next week in the rapper’s home town of Toronto. A rescheduled concert in Ohio on October 9 wraps the currently announced dates on the tour.

Drake It’s All a Blur Tour Dates

Thu Sep 28 — Miami, FL | Miami-Dade Arena

Fri Sep 29 — Miami, FL | Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Oct 07 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Mon Oct 09 — Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center

New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center (Postponed from September 20 – New date TBD)

Denver, CO | Ball Arena (Postponed from September 8 – New Date TBD)

Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena (Postponed from October 1 – New Date TBD)

Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena (Postponed from October 2 – New Date TBD)

