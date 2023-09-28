Following her trek spanning Asian, Australian, and European continents this year, Arlo Parks announced that she is heading out on a North American tour in 2024 to support her latest record, My Soft Machine. Chloe George will provide support on all dates.

The 18-city tour is set to begin February 29 at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, followed by shows in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Toronto, Denver, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and more before wrapping on April 2 at the Brooklyn Steel in New York.

I’m heading back to North America for some headline shows!!! It’s been a while my friends….pre sale opens today at 12pm ET / 9am PT, general on sale starts Friday at 10am local pic.twitter.com/5VdJQ3uvZ8 — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) September 26, 2023

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 29 at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. You can also obtain your tickets via secondary market through the links below.

Parks has been on the road for a while, having toured South Korea, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand upon the release of her sophomore album in May 2023. Shortly after, she took to the road for a European tour in September.

U.S fans will also have a chance to see her perform at All Things Go Festival in Washington, D.C. on October 1.

Having won the BBC Artist of the Year Award and BRIT Award for Best New Artist, Parks made appearances at key festivals such as Glastonbury and Latitude. She also has two Grammy nominations for Best Alternative Music Album with her debut studio album Collapsed in Sunbeams, as well as Best New Artist.

Arlo Parks 2023-2024 Tour Dates

09/28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

10/01 – Washington, DC @ All Things Go Festival

02/29 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

03/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/05 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

03/08 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

03/09 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

03/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

03/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

03/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/19 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

03/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

03/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/25 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

03/26 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield

03/28 – Boston, MA @ Royale

03/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

