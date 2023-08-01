Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour saw another schedule shift this week, with the tour calling off plans for a show in Memphis on August 6 and moving back a show in Milwaukee by one day. The tour organizers claimed that the FedEx Forum show was cancelled due to logistical issues, while no reason was given for the delay in Wisconsin.

“Due to the magnitude of the production of the Drake concert, it is logistically impossible to bring the show as designed to the FedExForum on August 6th,” a statement provided by Drake’s representatives to the Memphis Commercial Appeal says. “Unfortunately, the show is cancelled.”

The cancellation was the second time the Memphis show had been impacted following the initial announcement of tour stops for It’s All a Blur. Added to the touring run after an initial batch of dates was pushed back, Memphis was first scheduled for June 29 before being pushed back to early August. Ultimately, it was cancelled less than a week to its planned arrival.

Milwaukee was always scheduled for Thursday, August 3, but it is possible that the removal of the date in Memphis made it logical to push back to a Friday time slot in order to allow more time for sales on the tour, which has been plagued by complaints over outrageously high ticket pricing, fueled by Ticketmaster’s “Platinum” systems. As of Tuesday afternoon, only “platinum” priced tickets are showing up as available on the website, with prices no less than $550 after fees.

Fans who bought tickets to the Memphis concert directly through the box office may have to wait up to a month to get their money back, which ultimately means that some who paid top dollar for shows they expected to see in late June won’t see their money back for a show that won’t happen until nearly September.

Naturally, fans in Memphis weren’t happy when they heard of the concert being cancelled. Some claimed that the rapper had even done a rehersal at the venue before the show was called off, raising questions on whether or not the production issues were just an excuse to call off a slow-selling tour date.

He did a full rehearsal here with no issues. Def a cop out. https://t.co/2WfriNt6z7 — Jeremy Jordan (@gritgrind) July 31, 2023

Drake cancels his Memphis show at @FedExForum due to low ticket sales. After Shelby County have him a key to the city – what an absolute joke of a city Memphis is. I cannot wait to move away from this broke ass town. — Randall Love Handle (@RandallLoveHand) July 31, 2023

Memphis give this mane a key to the city and he can’t even give us a show??🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂 ain’t no way Drake — CG🥶 (@Lil_Corey11) July 31, 2023

Drake is one of my favorite artists but he don’t mess with Memphis like that. People jumped on me a few weeks ago when I said it was kinda messed up that he postponed the show & was here kickin’ it & now he cancelled the show but “the city means so much to him he’s from here” pic.twitter.com/kkPCB1DZGy — Isaac Simpson (@Isaac__NBA) July 31, 2023

I know one thing. You memphis mfers need to be buying a drake ticket bc I'll be damn if he cancel bc of ticket sales — J. (@jannajay_) July 26, 2023

The use of “production issues” as a cover for poor sales when a concert is cancelled or pushed back is a well-worn road. Beyoncé saw a show this summer already cancelled for the same reason. Drake has also seen the tour marred by poor publicity due to the aggressive ticket pricing strategies in place, having to postpone multiple early dates, with rumors swirling that the action was taken to buy more time for tickets to sell. The fact that the tour recently announced giveaways for event tickets through a chicken restaurant that he has a stake in only adds fuel to that fire.

Full current schedule for Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour dates and links to ticket resale marketplaces – likely the best place to buy if dates are selling poorly as rumored – are included below. Tickets to Friday’s show in Wisconsin, for example, are available for significantly below the “platinum” box office price at sites like Ticket Club, where a “get-in” level ticket in Section 223 is listed for $334, while the same ticket is over $400 as a resale option through Ticketmaster.

