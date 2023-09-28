Fyre Fest might have gone down as the most disastrous failed music festival of all time, but that’s not stopping people from buying tickets to the second attempt in 2024 — at least, according to founder Billy McFarland.

Last month, McFarland shocked the internet when he announced that tickets to Fyre Festival II were up-for-grabs. Despite the slim chance of the festival actually happening — and no real date, exact location, lineup, or any other important details — the first 100 presale tickets were scooped up in 24 hours.

The first 100 tickets were available for $499, and on Wednesday, the second batch of presale tickets dropped. On the Fyre website, the next 100 general admission tickets are available for $2,500, followed by 50 VIP tickets for a whopping $5,000 — and there is an application process to be able to purchase the tickets.

The “Artist Pass Pre-Sale” is up-for-grabs for $50,000, and if anyone has $250,000 lying around, you can score “PROMETHEUS Pre-Sale” tickets — though no further information for either of those passes are available on the website.

McFarland said that Fyre received applications for $3,395,000 worth of tickets, noting that “everyone wants to be Jack Sparrow for a weekend.” While this information may be true, it’s also worth noting that it’s coming from McFarland, who just spent time in prison for defrauding buyers out of the first edition of the festival.

The Fyre site notes that “prices go up as tickets are sold.”

For those who missed the cut, there is a waitlist on the Fyre site. After clicking this link and inputting your email, you’re prompted with the question “Why you?”

It isn’t clear if anyone is approved for the waitlist, or if your attendance at the festival falls onto this question.

Nonetheless, McFarland wants to “rebuild trust” this time around with festivalgoers. While the first Fyre Fest didn’t go as planned — leaving thousands stranded on a Caribbean island with no money, a boxed lunch, and no real shelter — McFarland told MarketingBrew that “rebuilding trust is a theme that is super important to me.” He noted that this time around, he wants to take a different approach and create “controversy” while marketing the event.

“We want 60% of people wanting to come to Fyre to essentially see me get knocked out and to see Fyre fail, then 40% wanting to be there when it’s really, really good,” McFarland said. “I think my job is to create controversy, where we have some good things come through, a lot of negative things come through, and no one really knows what’s going on inside the storm.”

Whether or not you agree with McFarland and want to give him another shot at hosting Fyre Fest, one thing is clear: it’s certainly one of the most-talked about festivals in the world. If it goes on as planned — or completely fails yet again — the 2024 event will surely be a hot topic for years to come.

Last Updated on September 28, 2023