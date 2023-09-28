The PGA TOUR will return to Maui in January for its 2024 edition of the event, dubbed “The Sentry.”

The event will officially kick-off the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup season from January 4 through 7. See the list of qualifiers here.

PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said that he had been in contact with Hawai’i Governor Josh Green to see if The Sentry could return to the Plantation Course in Kapalua. The course, which spans over 7,500 yards, is one of the longest courses on the PGA TOUR and the only par-73. Monahan hopes that the tournament will be a “source of inspiration for the great people of Maui and Lahaina.”

“Working in cooperation with state, county and community officials, the PGA TOUR is committed to playing The Sentry in 2024 at The Plantation Course at Kapalua,” PGA Tour Chief Competitions Officer Tyler Dennis said in a memo sent to players. “Hawaii Governor Josh Green has been emphatic in his support of our event and others, recently stating, ‘This decision [to allow visitors and events to return to Maui] is meant to bring hope for recovery to the families and businesses on Maui that have been so deeply affected in every way by the disaster. People from Hawaii and around the world can resume travel to this special place and help it begin to recover economically.'”

Dennis noted that “given the overwhelming support for playing the tournament,” the TOUR and The Sentry will work to raise awareness and assist with fundraising efforts for Maui “in a thoughtful and respectful manner.”

“Your participation and support of The Sentry will allow the TOUR to help showcase the ongoing recovery efforts in Lahaina and Maui, while inspiring our fans around the world,” Dennis said.

Maui suffered a deadly fire last month, destroying much of the Lahaina town and killing 115 people. The golf courses at Kapalua Golf were spared from the fire, however, the one third of the staff lost their homes and possessions in the fire, General Manager Alex Nakajima told Golf Digest. The Bay Course will reopen on September 20, followed by the Plantation Course on October 18.

The Sentry marks the first of eight signature events during the 2024 PGA TOUR season. John Rahm will defend his championship.

Last Updated on September 28, 2023