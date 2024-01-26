Joe Tapper is gearing up to take the stage in Sean Daniels’ autobiographical comedy, “The White Chip” – returning to Off-Broadway at the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater in The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space on January 22. Opening night is scheduled for February 1, and the show will continue its run until March 9.

Marking its return to the Off-Broadway scene, “The White Chip” brings together a stellar cast and a talented creative team. Tapper, reprising his role as Steven from the 2019 run at 59E59 Theaters, takes the lead under the direction of Sheryl Kaller. Crystal Dickinson and Jason Tam join Tapper in this narrative that revolves around the highs and lows of addiction and recovery.

Director Sheryl Kaller, returning to helm the production, has brought back much of the creative team from the 2019 run. Scenic designer Lawrence E. Moten III and sound designer Leon Rothenberg, joined by costume designer Devario Simmons and lighting designer Abigail Hoke-Brady, collaborate to create a visually and sonically immersive experience. Elizabeth Allen serves as the stage manager, with Bethany Stewart taking on the role of production manager.

Find tickets to see “The White Chip” are available via the production’s official website. For tickets to all your Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”