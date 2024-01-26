Metalheads: Hatebreed is heading back to their home state to celebrate their 30th anniversary with a stacked lineup of opening acts.

The anniversary show will take place at Wallingford, Connecticut’s Oakdale Theatre on March 17. Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta called the forthcoming gig a “special one,” noting that it will be their biggest home state show to-date. Jasta said it will also serve as a throwback to the old hardcore/metal matinees they would play in the ’90s, with doors opening at 12 p.m.

The lineup includes Connecticut’s deathcore group Shadow of Intent, metalcore’s 100 Demons, hardcore’s With Honor, and the heavy metalheads of Dead by Wednesday. Other local acts set to perform are Boston’s Shadows Fall, New York’s melodic hardcore band Sworn Enemy and the heavy rockers of Demonscar, and Philly’s metal group Eyes Of The Living.

The gigs follow Hatebreed’s two-night shows at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, as well as a four-night residency at Amityville Music Hall in Long Island. They promise the Connecticut show will go “bigger and harder than ever.”

“30 Years! What a milestone and nothing but gratitude for the fans all over the world for making it possible,” Hatebreed guitarist Frank Novinec said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing you all in 2024. Most importantly in CT!”

Tickets are currently available via Hatebreed’s official website with the code “hatebreed30.” Fans can also score tickets and compare prices at secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Hatebreed, hailing from Bridgeport, arrived on the scene in 1994 and dropped their debut Satisfaction is the Death of Desire in 1997. In 2002, they released their breakthrough LP Perserverance, featuring “I Will Be Heard,” followed by hits over the years like “Ghosts of War” and “In Ashes They Shall Reap.”