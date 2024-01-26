California Morrissey fans will no longer be able to see the English star on his pair of “You Are The Quarry” 20th anniversary shows.

He was slated to perform at the Honda Center in Anaheim on January 26, followed by a gig at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on January 27, performing You Are The Quarry in-full. However, on Thursday night, he took to social media to share that the pair of shows would be scratched due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Tickets will be automatically refunded to buyers.

The cancellation isn’t entirely a surprise; the former Smiths singer is notorious for calling-off gigs last minute. According to Consequence of Sound, he’s cancelled more than 120 concerts from 2012 to 2017. She Wants Revenge, the band who was set to open the show, released the following statement in part:

Like many of you, we were looking forward to the shows, not only because of the special night of music it could have been, but also to share space in those incredible venues. Also like many of you, though we are frustrated and deeply disappointed, we are not terribly surprised – and that‘s the truly unfortunate part. We all knew this was a possibility, we just hoped it would play out different this time.

You Are The Quarry, Morrissey’s seventh studio album, features some of his all-time hits like “Irish Blood, English Heart,” “First of the Gang to Die,” and “Let Me Kiss You.” It also reached No. 11 on the Billboard 200, making it Morrissey’s highest-charting album in the U.S.

Aside from the California gigs, Morrissey is set to perform at Palacio de los Deportes in México on February 3.