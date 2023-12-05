Morrissey will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his 2004 record You Are The Quarry with a pair of concerts in U.S. in January, where he’s expected to play the album in-full.

The English star will play his first gig at the Honda Center in Anaheim on January 26, followed by the second show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on January 27. He will be joined by She Wants Revenge on both dates.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. Fans can also obtain their tickets by visiting visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

You Are The Quarry, Morrissey’s seventh studio album, features some of his all-time hits like “Irish Blood, English Heart,” “First of the Gang to Die,” and “Let Me Kiss You.” It also reached No. 11 on the Billboard 200, making it Morrissey’s highest-charting album in the U.S.

The iconic singer-songwriter’s 40-year career dates back to the release of The Smiths’ debut single Hand in Glove in 1983 and a debut album The Smiths the following year. After the band’s breakup in 1987, Morrissey launched his solo career with Viva Hate, delivered in 1988. Since then, he has released 13 solo studio albums.

In 2022, he voluntarily parted ways with his management company, Maverick and Quest, and withdrew any association with his label, Capitol Records. Although he was set to drop his fourteenth solo album Bonfire of Teenagers in February 2023 via Capitol Records, he then released a statement on his website in which it was asserted that, despite Capitol still maintaining ownership of Bonfire of Teenagers, the label would not release it.

The singer defined the whole process as a “torture” back then.

“This album was recorded in January 2021 and Capitol signed it and didn’t release it, but they’re now prepared to give it back to me for a certain price,” he said.

“It’s been quite traumatic and quite sad because when you record something, you want it to be available immediately and it was very much of the time,” Morrissey told Good Day New York. “For me, it was a very personal thing and the fact that it hasn’t been released has been torture.”

In early 2023, Morrissey said that he recorded a new album, Without Music The World Dies, along with a tracklist he shared. The album still has a tentative release date of late 2023.

The former Smiths frontman is currently on tour in Asia, which continues with shows in Brisbane, Sydney in Australia, and Auckland, New Zealand. Immediately after ‘You Are the Quarry’ concerts in California, he will perform at Palacio de los Deportes in México on February 3.

Last Updated on December 5, 2023