Las Vegas is set to welcome back Maroon 5 for a 16-show run at the Dolby Live theater in Park MGM. The Grammy-winning band recently announced their highly anticipated residency, titled, M5LV The Residency, which is set to feature an immersive experience. The newly revealed dates are for May, June, September and October 2024.

Maroon 5 highlighted the unique opportunity to play at the Dolby Live Theater with its intimate 5,200-capacity venue and how it will impact their performance in a statement.

“Every aspect of the show’s immersive design caters to the Dolby Live theater, from the panoramic, multi-layered video box to the Dolby Atmos sound design ensuring every seat in the room experiences the band’s performance in an intimate way only possible in a Las Vegas residency. Rich sound and high-intensity visuals surround and envelope fans as the band serves hit after hit in a show that perfectly encapsulates Maroon 5 and their biggest moments from the past 20 years.”

Citi AAdvantage members have an opportunity to access presale tickets starting on Wednesday, December 6, at 1 p.m. ET through Citi Entertainment. Fan presale opens the same day at 1 p.m. ET.

MGM Rewards members, SiriusXM, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster will also have an exclusive presale beginning on Thursday, December 7 at 1 p.m. ET. All presales are scheduled to end on Friday, December 8 at 10 p.m.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Saturday, December 9 at 1 p.m. ET. To score tickets to see Maroon 5 by visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of M5LV dates can be found below:

Maroon 5 M5LV 2024 Residency Dates

May 17 – Las Vegas, NV | Dolby Live

May 18 – Las Vegas, NV | Dolby Live

May 22 – Las Vegas, NV | Dolby Live

May 25 – Las Vegas, NV | Dolby Live

May 26 – Las Vegas, NV | Dolby Live

May 29 – Las Vegas, NV | Dolby Live

May 31 – Las Vegas, NV | Dolby Live

June 1 – Las Vegas, NV | Dolby Live

September 27 – Las Vegas, NV | Dolby Live

September 28 – Las Vegas, NV | Dolby Live

October 2 – Las Vegas, NV | Dolby Live

October 4 – Las Vegas, NV | Dolby Live

October 5 – Las Vegas, NV | Dolby Live

October 9 –Las Vegas, NV | Dolby Live

October 11 – Las Vegas, NV | Dolby Live

October 12 – Las Vegas, NV | Dolby Live

Last Updated on December 5, 2023