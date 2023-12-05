P!nk’s “Summer Carnival Tour” has sold over 3 million tickets and grossed over $350 million across the globe. Now, she’s bringing the record-breaking trek back to North America to play a round of stadium shows in late 2024.

The North American leg of the trek is set to kick-off on August 10 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. From there, she’ll appear in Toronto, Edmonton, San Diego, and Indianapolis, making stops along the way at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, Soldier Field in Chicago, Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, and Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. She’ll wrap-up at LoanDepot Park in Miami on November 23. The tour also includes the rescheduled gig at Arlington’s Globe Life Field on November 6.

Sheryl Crow will open the show, with support from The Script and KidCutUp.

Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, December 7, followed by a general on sale Monday, December 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also score tickets via MEGASeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

P!nk’s Summer Carnival Tour previously crossed North America this past summer and fall, however, these new round of shows will see her perform in a few of the same cities on a much larger scale. For example, she’ll play Boston again, upgrading from Boston’s Fenway Park to Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium, as well as the New York area — stepping it up from New York City’s Citi Field to MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Trustfall Tour, which immediately followed the Summer Carnival Tour, just concluded last month on November 18.

P!nk’s 2023 record, Trustfall, dropped earlier this year and featured the title track, as well as “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and “When I Get There.” Alongside the release, she noted that this “might be the album I’m most proud of.” P!nk, known for her acrobatic presence on stage and distinctive sound, has become a staple in the pop industry with timeless smash-hits like “Give Me A Reason,” “So What,” and “Who Knew.”

Find P!nk’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour 2024

Sat Aug 10 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center

Wed Aug 14 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Sun Aug 18 | Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

Wed Aug 21 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

Sat Aug 24 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Wed Aug 28 | Missoula, MT | Washington Grizzly Stadium

Sat Aug 31 | Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium

Wed Sep 11 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park

Fri Sep 13 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sun Sep 15 | Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium

Tue Oct 01 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

Thu Oct 03 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Sun Oct 06 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome

Sat Oct 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Wed Nov 06 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field (RESCHEDULED from 2023)

Mon Nov 18 | Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium

Sat Nov 23 | Miami, FL | LoanDepot Park

Last Updated on December 5, 2023