Pink Announces New Trustfall Album, Fall Arena Tour Dates

Pink released her ninth studio album on Friday, and with it, a new batch of arena dates set for the fall of 2023. The album, Trustfall, shares a name with the touring run, which consists of performances in 14 cities across North America with tickets on sale this week. The dates will come on the heels of her previously announced Summer Carnival Stadium Tour, which was announced and went on sale in the fall of 2022 but kicks off in July of this year.

“This might be the album I’m most proud of,” says P!NK of Trustfall, which features collaborations with Chris Stapleton, The Lumineers and First Aid Kit. “Get in your coziest pair of sweats, grab yourself an hour of self-care, and start on track one. Two ingredients needed: tissues and dance shoes.”

The Trustfall Tour from Pink will see tickets on sale this week, open in presales for Citi cardmembers as well as Verizon Up subscribers beginning on Tuesday, February 21. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning on Friday, February 24. Tickets for the Summer Carnival stadium tour are already available for purchase.

Arena dates on Trustfall will feature GROUPLOVE AND KidCutUp on all dates in support. The first stop on the run hits Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on October 12, with shows running through a November 18 performance at Amway Center in Orlando. In between, stops include Rogers Arena (Vancouver, BC), Bell Centre (Montreal), Madison Square Garden (New York), Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland, OH), and Miami-Dade Arena (Miami, FL).

Pink Tour Dates 2023

SUMMER CARNIVAL TOUR DATES

^ with Brandi Carlile | ! with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo | GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp on all dates

Mon Jul 24 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^

Wed Jul 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park^

Mon Jul 31 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park!

Tue Aug 01 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park!

Thu Aug 03 – New York, NY – Citi Field^

Sat Aug 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park^

Mon Aug 07 – Washington DC – Nationals Park!

Thu Aug 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field!

Sat Aug 12 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field!

Mon Aug 14 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field!

Wed Aug 16 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park^

Sat Aug 19 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME^

Mon Aug 21 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field^

Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

Tue Sep 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

Fri Sep 22 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park^

Mon Sep 25 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome^

Wed Sep 27 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park^

Fri Sep 29 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field^

Tue Oct 03 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium^

Thu Oct 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium!

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^

Mon Oct 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field^

THE TRUSTFALL TOUR DATES (FALL 2023):

GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp on all dates

Thu Oct 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sat Oct 14 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Tue Oct 17 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Fri Oct 20 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Wed Oct 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Oct 27 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Wed Nov 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Nov 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Nov 07 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Nov 08 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Nov 11 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sun Nov 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Tue Nov 14 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Nov 18 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

