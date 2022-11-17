P!nk Announces Summer Carnival Stadium Tour Dates for 2023

Pop icon P!nk will be returning to the road in the summer of 2023, announcing plans for her Summer Carnival Tour this week, set...

Pop icon P!nk will be returning to the road in the summer of 2023, announcing plans for her Summer Carnival Tour this week, set to hit stadiums across North America beginning next July. The singer will be joined along the way by support performers including Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and KidCutUp. The tour announcement comes fresh on the heels of the release of P!nk’s new single, Never Gonna Not Dance Again, and just ahead of her performing Sunday at the American Music Awards.

Tickets for the P!nk Summer Carnival Tour are on sale to the general public beginning on Monday, November 21. Prior to that, there are presales this week, kicking off with a Citi cardmember presale that began on Wednesday, November 16, followed by a Verizon Up member presale that began on Thursday, November 17. Other presale options are available to venue and promoter affinity groups – visit the tour website for additional details.

P!nk’s Summer Carnival Tour launches on July 24 with a performance at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, and winds through stadiums on both sides of the border before concluding with an October 9 finale at Arizona’s Chase Field. Stops in between for the tour include Fenway Park in Boston, Wrigley Field in Chicago, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Citi Field in New York, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The full tour schedule and links to ticket purchase options are included below:

P!nk Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at ScoreBig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketSmarter

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour Dates

Mon Jul 24 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^

Wed Jul 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park^

Mon Jul 31 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park!

Thu Aug 03 – New York, NY – Citi Field^

Sat Aug 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park^

Mon Aug 07 – Washington DC – Nationals Park!

Thu Aug 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field!

Sat Aug 12 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field!

Mon Aug 14 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field!

Wed Aug 16 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park^

Sat Aug 19 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME^

Mon Aug 21 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field^

Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

Fri Sep 22 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park^

Mon Sep 25 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome^

Wed Sep 27 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park^

Fri Sep 29 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field^

Tue Oct 03 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium^

Thu Oct 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium!

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^

Mon Oct 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field^

^ with Brandi Carlile | ! with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo | GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp on all dates

Last Updated on November 17, 2022 by Dave Clark