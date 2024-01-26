Sleep Token fans faced various woes this week while trying to purchase tickets to the group’s coveted upcoming trek. Now, after frustrations and complaints, organizer AEG has released a statement to fans.

Fans were told to register for early access at Sleep Token’s website to receive an exclusive presale code and a link to buy tickets for a presale on January 24 before they went on sale to the general public on January 26. During the presale, fans complained of never receiving a code, being kicked-out of the queue, long wait times, and high prices, leaving thousands empty-handed.

Additionally, fans received a presale code on Thursday for the artist presale or “official platinum presale” that took place on Wednesday. When fans tried to use the code on Thursday, they were met with a message that said the general on sale takes place Friday.

In an email statement, AEG thanked fans for taking the time to register for early access tickets, noting that their commitment to the band is “something we don’t take lightly, and knowing that, we tried to provide you with early access to the presale as a reward for your loyalty.”

“While our intentions were good, to put it simply: we failed,” AEG Presents Customer Relations said. “Our emails and sale codes were sent on time yet delivered to you late. And while there are many reasons for that, there’s no excuse. We let Sleep Token and you down.”

AEG said that after “discovering the malfunctions,” they provided codes to fans who contacted them.

“We value our fans and our artists and will continue to work to create the elevated experience you all expect and deserve,” AEG said. “We are so sorry we let you down.”

