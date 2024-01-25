Sleep Token’s 2023 album Take Me To Eden has catapulted the band further into the spotlight this past year, becoming one of the most talked-about artists in the rock scene. Now, fans are feeling the burn while trying to purchase presale tickets this week to the group’s coveted forthcoming trek, with some receiving a presale code an entire day after the sale.

The anonymous, masked group, led by frontman “Vessel,” dropped dates for the “Teeth of God” tour last week, making stops across North America this spring. Fans were told to register for early access at Sleep Token’s website to receive an exclusive presale code and a link to buy tickets for a presale on January 24 before they go on sale to the general public on January 26.

During the presale, fans complained of never receiving a code, being kicked-out of the queue, long wait times, and high prices, leaving hundreds empty-handed.

Hey @Ticketmaster, just wanna let you know that your system is fucking garbage. Tried to join the waiting room for the #SleepToken show and it gave me nothing but errors every time I tried to join until it just fucking ended then I was stuck in queue as all tickets sold out. 🖕🏼🖕🏼 — AstroKnott (@Djuggernautical) January 25, 2024

Sorry can we talk about the price of these Sleep Token tickets? And that’s the regular price, not the resale price. What. — meg (@shaggym0) January 24, 2024

screaming crying throwing up i want to see @Sleep_Token live dammit i guess i’ll just wait 10 years for the hype to cool off

ps- ticketmaster you suck pic.twitter.com/sLfMd4nVPn — Nixie (@BunNixie) January 25, 2024

I like Sleep Token a lot but not $400 for the nosebleeds for two tickets a lot. No thank you 🤣 — MusicalDids (@MusicalDids1905) January 24, 2024

So did anyone else just try to get sleep token philly tickets and it wouldn’t let them click anything even when seats were available and then they all sold out or — ava (@avanatalle) January 24, 2024

Are you fucking kidding me @Ticketmaster ? You fucked up the #sleeptoken presale again? DO FUCKING BETTER!!!! — Michael Siravo (@MichaelVSiravo) January 25, 2024

Additionally, fans received a presale code on Thursday for the artist presale or “official platinum presale” that took place on Wednesday. When fans tried to use the code on Thursday, they were met with a message that said the general on sale takes place Friday.

How was I 600 in queue for sleep token presale…and when I finally get to my turn it tells me general sale starts friday?! MAKE IT MAKE SENSE!! — Dalcifer 🖤 (@Dalcifer) January 25, 2024

Not me NOW receiving the presale code for yesterday's Artist Presale for Sleep Token???? — Cindy💀 (@cyberxcursed) January 25, 2024

Did Ticketmaster cancel the presale today for Sleep Tokens in AZ? Got on to the site at 7am and it's only showing the Friday general sale? — Ashley (@Svitush_) January 25, 2024

Oh hey! Guess who JUST got the presale code for sleep token! A WHOLE DAY LATE, THANKS GUYS!!! — Miss Strawberry 🍓 (@feelsgraceman) January 25, 2024

Not me JUST NOW getting the Sleep Token pre-sale code for YESTERDAY'S pre-sale pic.twitter.com/aqnJGFPIZE — lobotomized butter lamb 👻🏡😈 (@AlisonxWndrlnd) January 25, 2024

DID ANYONE ELSE JUST GET A PRESALE CODE FOR SLEEP TOKEN TICKETS…THE DAY AFTER THEY WENT ON SALE !? BECAUSE I DID. pic.twitter.com/KfuyH0K5vB — Chloe (@GlowySweetFab) January 25, 2024

when my sister gets in and loads into this… @Sleep_Token better management please pic.twitter.com/H6ywtDY6Xc — ness (@nessaisamazin) January 25, 2024

Sleep Token has not publicly commented on the issues, though it’s likely that issues will continue during the general sale on Friday, January 26. Those hoping to still score tickets can compare prices via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

While Sleep Token fans were the latest to face the infamous Ticketmaster-Live Nation presale debacle, this isn’t new. No matter the genre, fans of artists from Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny to blink-182 and Morgan Wallen have faced woes trying to purchase tickets over the last year amid Ticketmaster’s “dynamic” and “platinum” pricing policies. Fans are lured in with the promise of a presale code or waitlist only to be met with hours-long queues and exorbitant prices.

Most notably, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour presale caused complete chaos in the industry, even sparking an investigation into Live Nation and Ticketmaster’s 2010 merger by the Department of Justice. However, while lawsuits have been filed and legislators try to take aim at the company’s monopoly over the ticketing industry, no action has been taken against the entertainment giant.

Nonetheless, fans have begun to speak-out now more than ever. As a part of Fan Fair Coalition’s “The Monopoly” campaign, live eventgoers have sent more than 72,000 letters to congress, calling for the merger to be broken-up. Additionally, various speakers delved into the flaws of the ticketing industry during a virtual panel this week, which included an appearance from U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

“This isn’t a red issue or a blue issue, it’s an American issue,” Klobuchar said during the event. “It’s time to stop admiring the problem and actually do something about it.”