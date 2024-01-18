Sleep Token has taken the music world by storm this past year with the release of Take Me Back to Eden. Now, the masked group is heading on a tour across North America, where fans “shall gather in Worship once again.”

The “Teeth of God” tour is set to kick-off with their previously-announced appearance at Las Vegas’ Sick New World on April 27. From there, they’ll head to Phoenix, Dallas, St. Louis, Chicago, Pittsburgh, and Boston, making stops along the way at venues like Tampa’s Yuengling Center, The Met Philadelphia, and Place Bell in Montreal before wrapping-up at Massey Hall for a two-night run in Toronto.

Along the way, they’ll also appear at previously announced venues — New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and Denver’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre — as well as Sonic Temple festival in Columbus. During their headlining shows, Empire State Bastard will provide support.

Fans can register for early access to tickets at TeethofGod.com where they can receive an exclusive presale code and link to buy tickets before they go on sale. The presale begins Wednesday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can also be found via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Fans were awaiting some sort of announcement over the past week after Sleep Token deleted everything from their Instagram and changed their bio to include the quote “nothing lasts forever.” The band, which includes their masked leader Vessel, remains as anonymous as possible.

Take Me Back to Eden, the group’s third studio album, features smash-hits “Granite,” “Chokehold,” and “The Summoning.” The LP, which earned praise from artists like Evanescence’s Amy Lee and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, follows 2021’s This Place Will Become Your Tomb. Known for their lyricism, blending of genres, and powerhouse vocals, Sleep Token has become one of the most talked-about artists.

See Sleep Token’s full list of upcoming tour dates below: