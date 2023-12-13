Sleep Token has taken the music industry by storm with the release of their 2023 breakthrough record, Take Me Back to Eden. Now, the British group will play a handful of one-off shows — or as they like to call them, rituals — in the U.S. next year.

They’ll take over the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on May 12, preceding the previously-announced one-off show at New York City’s historic Radio City Music Hall on May 22. Fans can begin purchasing pre-sale tickets to the Red Rocks ritual starting December 13, followed by a general on sale Friday, December 11 at 10 a.m. local time via sleep-token.com. Tickets can also be found via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Those who missed out on tickets to the Red Rocks gig can join the waitlist here.

The group, an anonymous masked collective, is led by the frontman known under the moniker Vessel. While they first arrived on the scene in 2016 with a self-titled record, and followed with a second EP and debut record, they began to garner attention across the U.K. with 2021’s This Place Will Become Your Tomb.

This year, Sleep Token ammassed even further recognition with the release of Take Me Back to Eden, marking their first album to chart in the U.S. The album, which features powerful tracks “The Summoning,” “Granite,” and “Chokehold,” received recognition from top artists in the industry, with Evanescence’s Amy Lee calling the band’s music “brain tingling.”

See Sleep Token’s U.S. tour dates below:

Sleep Token U.S. Tour Dates 2024

April 27 | Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World

May 12 | Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 22 | New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Last Updated on December 13, 2023