In a historic achievement, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has become the first tour to gross over $1 billion, according to estimates by Pollstar. The tour, spanning 60 shows in 2023, raked in an impressive $1.04 billion, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time.

The Guinness Book of World Records has officially recognized this accomplishment, acknowledging that The Eras Tour has eclipsed the record previously held by Elton John’s five-year farewell tour, which concluded earlier in the year with total earnings of $939 million over 328 shows.

The “Cruel Summer” singer’s accomplishment is even more remarkable considering the speed at which she achieved it. Elton John’s record-breaking tour comprised 328 shows over five years, while Swift accomplished this feat in just eight months, from March to November.

Swift sold over 4.3 million tickets at an average price of $238.95 – which translates to an average gross per show of a staggering $17,321,063. The estimated gross is based on Pollstar Boxoffice reports and “extensive research including ticket prices in each market, record capacities at each venue and comparable tour data.”

Additionally, Forbes reported that Swift’s net worth reached an astonishing $1.1 billion, with the Eras Tour playing a pivotal role in her financial ascent. Forbes estimates that Swift earned $190 million from the first leg of the tour alone, adding to her substantial wealth derived from music royalties, real estate, and other ventures.

As the Eras Tour heads to Europe, Asia, and Australia in 2024, with additional dates scheduled for North America, the question arises: How much more will this groundbreaking tour gross?

