Carrie Underwood recently announced the addition of six October shows to her acclaimed residency, “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency.” The new shows come on the heels of the singer’s successful run of shows at the famed Resorts World Theatre stage.

Reflecting on the announcement, Underwood expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming shows, stating, “I’m thrilled to be announcing six more shows in October 2024, and can’t wait to be back on the Resorts World Theatre stage next year.”

The six newly added gigs are scheduled for October 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, and 26, 2024. For those eager to secure their spot at these additional performances, tickets and a limited number of VIP packages and upgrades will be available for purchase starting December 15 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Last Updated on December 13, 2023