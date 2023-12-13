MLB returned to London for the first time in four years, and according to a new study, the league’s pair of games overseas helped dramatically impact London’s revenue through a boost in ticket sales and attendance.

During the back-to-back games between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs on June 24 and 25 of this year, about 110,000 fans were in attendance, with 21,000 arriving from the U.S. and 10,000 traveling from across Europe.

The sports marketing agency Two Circles released an impact report following MLB London Series. The study, which surveyed more than 6,200 fans, found that the games provided an economic boost of almost £60m, while the UK also benefitted with a spike of £7.68m.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the pair of games a “huge success.”

“London is the sporting capital of the world, and I am proud that we have been able to play host to a series that has boosted interest in baseball and benefited the economy across the capital,” Khan said in a statement. “Londoners and visitors can now look forward to next summer’s matches as we continue building a better and more prosperous London for everyone.”

Next year, baseball fans are in for another treat: the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will face-off in a two-game regular series on June 8 and 9 at London Stadium. The MLB said attendees should expect “New York and Philadelphia inspired ballpark food, live entertainment and box-office baseball drama to be hitting the capital again.”

Find tickets to the 2024 MLB London Series via the MLB International official website, or through StubHub.

Last Updated on December 13, 2023