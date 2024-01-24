Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) has set its sights on a transformative future with the appointment of Jennifer Koester as President of Sphere Business Operations. The seasoned executive, with over 25 years of diverse experience, is poised to lead the strategy and execution of all business aspects of Sphere. The announcement comes as Sphere aims to solidify its position as a next-generation entertainment powerhouse.

Effective February 5, Koester will work closely with the executive leadership team to drive growth across Sphere’s diverse businesses.

“The opportunity to be part of this next-generation entertainment medium is a tremendous one,” Koester expressed. “Throughout my career, I have focused on pioneering and delivering growth strategies that bridge business needs and leverage new technologies, and I am excited to bring that experience to Sphere.”

With a wealth of leadership experience spanning sales, marketing, technology, and digital business, Koester is expected to bring a unique skill set to her new role. Over the past 25 years, she has provided legal counsel, led business development efforts, and driven strategy for F100 companies. Her previous role as Managing Director, Americas Strategic Alliances, Global Partnerships at Google Commercial Operations showcases her ability to foster valuable relationships with strategic partners, driving incremental value across Google’s products and services.

“We look forward to leveraging Jennifer’s extensive background in driving growth at premier technology and entertainment brands as we continue to build our Sphere business,” James Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sphere Entertainment, stated.

This announcement comes after several setbacks for Sphere Entertainment Co. In November, Las Vegas Sphere reported an operating loss of nearly $100 million. It also comes after Sphere developers officially pulled their London offer.