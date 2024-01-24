Country star Billy Currington is getting ready for his 2024 spring tour – joining forces with multi-platinum singer-songwriter Kip Moore. The tour will also feature special guests Larry Fleet and Redferrin on select dates.

The tour is set to kick off on April 26 in Atlanta at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. From there, Currington will make stops in Orange Beach, Portsmouth, Simpsonville, Youngstown, Tuscaloosa, Nashville, Sterling Heights, and Bridgeport before wrapping up on June 22 in New York City at The Rooftop at Pier 17.

With nearly two decades on the country music scene, Currington has accumulated a number of achievements, including 12 No. 1 singles. Among these are the 4X Platinum hit “People Are Crazy,” 3X Platinum “Good Directions,” and the double-platinum “Do I Make You Wanna.”

Moore’s journey into the mainstream began with the double-PLATINUM “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck” in 2012, followed by three more best-selling No. 1 hits (“Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money,” and “More Girls Like You”). He is set to join HARDY this summer for his “QUIT! Tour” and take the stage at the Railbird Music Festival in June.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased through BillyCurrington.com/tour. Country fans can also visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of Currington’s tour dates can be found below:

Billy Currington Tour Dates

April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #

April 27 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater #*

May 3 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion #*

May 4 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park #*

May 11 – Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre #*

May 17 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater #+

May 18 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater #+

June 14 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *+

June 21 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *+

June 22 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 *+

# = with Kip Moore

* = with Larry Fleet

+ = with Redferrin