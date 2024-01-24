On the heels of wrapping up his final leg of The Mockingbird & the Crow Tour in December 2023, Hardy reveals a-15-date “Quit!! Tour” in support of his latest autobiographical and referential spoken word track of the same name.

The “Quit!! Tour” kicks off May 30 in Rogers, Arkansas, and visits 15 cities throughout the summer, with a final show in Tinley Park, Illinois on July 27. Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ella Langley, and Stephen Wilson Jr. will join Hardy as opening acts on select dates.

Stoked to announce the Quit!! tour hitting the road this spring with @KipMooreMusic, @Travis_Denning, @ellalangleymsic, & @SWJMusic

▪️ Fan Club Presale: Tues, 1/16

▪️ TikTok Presale: Wed, 1/17

▪️ General Sale: Fri, 1/18

All tickets go on sale at 10am local sign up for presale… pic.twitter.com/XEXcTSs6In — HARDY (@HardyMusic) January 12, 2024

“Thank you for inspiring me to be great,” he said in an announcement post on social media. “I guess sometimes holding a grudge is a good thing,” he added, calling back to his infamous 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors speech while accepting his first-ever ACM Songwriter of the Year award.

Hardy’s most recent album, The Mockingbird & the Crow, topped the country music charts in early 2023. Prior to the album release, the singer-songwriter stated that he believed The Mockingbird & The Crow, which delivered rock melodies and energetic tunes along with country music, was his best work so far.

Other than his latest track “Quit!!” and tour announcement, Hardy fans were also treated with a-22-minute short film titled “Becoming the Crow“ on YouTube, which offers an overall look at the country musician’s current state.

“I hope that in five years and I have three or four records out, that somebody will be like, ‘If you want to know who Hardy is, go listen to The Mockingbird & the Crow,” Hardy shared in the trailer. “It’s an era of my life and artistry that has perfectly encapsulated who I am.”

Those interested in the short film can check it out here.

For the “Quit!! Tour” tickets, visit Hardy’s official website or secondary marketplaces like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

See Hardy’s complete tour schedule below:

Hardy ‘Quit!! Tour’ 2024 Dates

May 30 – Rogers, Ark. – Walmart AMP ♠*◎

May 31 – St. Louis, Mo. – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ♠*◎

June 1 – Noblesville, Ind. – Ruoff Music Center ♠*◎

June 6 – Toronto, Ont. – Budweiser Stage ♠*◎

June 7 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. – Broadview Stage at SPAC ♠*◎

June 8 – Buffalo, N.Y. – Darien Lake Amphitheater ♠*

June 14 – Charlotte, N.C. – PNC Music Pavilion ♠*✭

June 15 – Raleigh, N.C. – Coastal Credit Union Music Park ♠*✭

June 20 – Holmdel, N.J. – PNC Bank Arts Center ♠*✭

June 21 – Mansfield, Mass. – Xfinity Center ♠*✭

June 22 – Gilford, N.H. – BankNH Pavilion ♠*✭

June 27 – Camden, N.J. – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ♠*✭

June 28 – Bristow, Va. – Jiffy Lube Live ♠*✭

July 25 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center ♠*

July 27 – Tinley Park, Ill. – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ♠*

♠ Kip Moore

* Travis Denning

✭ Ella Langley

◎ Stephen Wilson Jr.