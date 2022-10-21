Hardy Announces Mockingbird & The Crow Album and Tour Dates

On the heels of announcing his new album The Mockingbird & The Crow, Hardy revealed the schedule of his 2023 tour bearing the same...

On the heels of announcing his new album The Mockingbird & The Crow, Hardy revealed the schedule of his 2023 tour bearing the same title with the sophomore record. The 16-date headline tour will launch on February 16, just a few weeks after The Mockingbird & The Crow’s release on January 20.

He will be accompanied by the country chart-topper Jameson Rodgers and rock newcomers Blame My Youth throughout the whole tour which is going to start from Indianapolis’ Old National Centre February 16 and visit New York, Atlanta, Denver, New Orleans, and more until closing in Irving, Texas on April 29.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be able to bring this record to you next year. Touring it is something I’ve been thinking about since we started the recording process,” Hardy says.

Stating that he believed The Mockingbird & The Crow was his best work so far, he wants this tour to reflect that every night. “Excited to have my buddies Blame My Youth and Jameson out with me; it’s going to be crazy,” he adds.

While announcing his new album’s title and release date this month (October), he introduced three tracks to the audience, which were “here lies country music”, “the mockingbird & THE CROW”, and “TRUCK BED”.

The tone of the new album delivers rock melodies and energetic tunes along with country music, which also gives hint about the manifestation of it on his upcoming performance.

Hardy’s ongoing Wall to Wall tour whose October 8 and 13 dates were cancelled due to the bus crash early this month causing him and his team to get injured resumes on December 1 and visits four cities until wrapping up in Greenville, South Carolina on December 15-17.

See the tour schedule and ticket links below:

Hardy Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at Scorebig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Hardy Tour Dates

December 1 & 2 – Georgia Theatre | Athens, Georgia

December 3 – Township Auditorium | Columbia, South Carolina

December 8-10 – Coyote Joe’s | Charlotte, North Carolina)

December 15-17 – The Blind Horse Saloon | Greenville, South Carolina

The Mockingbird & The Crow 2023 Tour Dates

February 16 – Indianapolis, Ind. | Old National Centre

February 17 – Grand Rapids, Mich. | GLC Live at 20 Monroe

February 23 – Wallingford, Conn. | The Dome at Oakdale

February 24 – New York, N.Y. | Hammerstein Ballroom

February 25 – Silver Spring, Md. | The Fillmore

March 2 – Atlanta, Ga. | The Tabernacle

March 4 – Augusta, Ga. | Bell Auditorium

March 8 – Denver, Colo. | Fillmore Auditorium

March 10 – Anaheim, Calif. | House of Blues

March 11 – Wheatland, Calif. | Hard Rock Live Sacramento

April 12 – Minneapolis, Minn. | The Fillmore

April 20 – Chattanooga, Tenn. | Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

April 21 – New Orleans, La. | The Fillmore

April 27 – St. Louis, Mo. | The Pageant

April 28 – Oklahoma City, Okla. | The Criterion

April 29 – Irving, Texas | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

*All dates supported by Jameson Rodgers + Blame My Youth

Last Updated on October 21, 2022 by Dave Clark