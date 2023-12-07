The 2024 edition of Railbird Music Festival, a two-day event, will be headlined by country’s Chris Stapleton and indie singer-songwriter Noah Kahan at the Infield at Red Mile in Lexington, Kentucky. Turnpike Troubadours will share the stage with Kahan on Friday, June 1, while Hozier is set to perform alongside Chris Stapleton on Sunday, June 2.

The festival is gearing up to transform the historical race track grounds with an impressive lineup featuring over 30 artists across three stages, including Kip Moore, Wynonna Judd, Counting Crows, Allison Russel, Dwight Yoakam, Lord Huron and Elle King. In addition to a diverse lineup, the festival also offers curated bourbon tastings and equine-themed activities.

See the full list of artists below:

The presale kicks off on Thursday, December 7, at noon ET, with two-day and single day general admission passes available, as well as GA+, VIP, and platinum presale. GA+ Tickets grant access to the GA+ Lounge, complete with a private bar, restrooms, air-conditioned, and a dedicated concierge service. VIP Tickets offer unlimited access to the VIP Lounge, preferred viewing areas at the main stages, and additional amenities.

Platinum Tickets take it further with all VIP perks plus access to the Platinum Lounge, featuring a full-service bar, complimentary dining, and golf cart transportation between stages.

Fans can also score tickets to Railbird Music Fest via StubHub or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on December 7, 2023