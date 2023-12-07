Several athletes are gearing-up for the WWE after being signed to the “Next In Line” program.

The entertainment company revealed the signing of 14 college athletes to the award-winning program, which aims to provide a clear pathway from collegiate athletics to WWE. This is the two-year anniversary of the inception of the program, which includes athletes from 14 different universities and ten NCAA conferences.

Two highly-acclaimed athletes on the list include top-ranked wrestlers: All-American Lucas Davison from University of Michigan and Big 12 Champion Stephen Buchanan from the University of Oklahoma. Other notable athletes include Baylor University’s Bayley Humphrey, marking WWE’s first acrobatics athlete, as well as the first baseball player, Indiana State’s Adam Berghorst. Slane Glover from Ohio State also made the cut; he is the first-signed male cheerleader.

Universities like Rice, Monmouth, Liberty, Howard, William & Mary, Kennesaw State, Arkansas, and Miami were represented, with athletes chosen for their skills in track & field, football, wrestling, gymnastics, acrobatics, baseball, and cheerleading.

After completing the program, athletes may earn the opportunity to be offered a WWE contract. Since NIL’s inception, 60 college athletes have been signed, with seven athletes signing full-time developmental contracts with WWE and training year-round at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

WWE recruits athletes from around the world, seeking-out athleticism, flexibility and strength, personality and charisma, global appeal, diversity, and professionalism. Apply to become a SuperStar here.

Find the full list of singed NIL athletes below:

Name School Sport Height/Weight Hometown Adam Berghorst Indiana State Baseball 6’ 7”, 260 lbs. Zeeland, Mich. Bayley Humphrey Baylor Acrobatics 5’ 10” Chandler, Ariz. Darci Khan Howard Track & Field 5’ 7” Stockbridge, Ga. Desmond Coleman Liberty Track & Field 6’ 4”, 250 lbs. Charlotte, N.C. Grace Stephens Monmouth Track & Field 5’ 5” Monroe, Conn. Jeremy Cody Miami (Florida) Track & Field 6’ 7”, 220 lbs. Pueblo, Colo. Josh Pearcy Rice Football 6’ 2”, 245 lbs. Moorestown, N.J. Kali Terza Kennesaw State Track & Field 5’ 4” Woodstock, Ga. Lucas Davison Michigan Wrestling 6’ 2”, 235 lbs. Chesteron, Ind. Momen Zahid William & Mary Football 6’ 5”, 295 lbs. Ashburn, Va. Sirena Linton Arkansas Gymnastics 5’ 2” Phoeniz, Ariz. Skyla Schulte Michigan State Gymnastics 5’ 2” Bolingbrook, Ill. Slane Glover Ohio State Cheerleading 6’ 1”, 205 lbs. Delray, Fla. Stephen Buchanan Oklahoma Wrestling 6’ 0”, 200 lbs. Loyal, Wis.

Last Updated on December 7, 2023