Fans of ‘80s and ‘90s new wave, post-punk, and rock — gear up for a Cruel World Festival in May, which is set to feature Duran Duran, Blondie, and Interpol as headliners.

Organized by AEG Presents’ Goldenvoice, Cruel World Festival 2024 will take place at the Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on May 11 in its third year. The single-day festival will also feature Simple Minds, Placebo, Soft Cell, Adam Ant, the Jesus and Mary Chain, TR/ST, and the Faint.

For fans craving for more nostalgia, both Ministry and Gary Numan, the new-wave band and musician, will make them travel in time, with Ministry set to play songs from their 1986 album, Twitch, and Gary Numan to perform his 1979 debut album, The Pleasure Principle.

Other appearances come from Dreamcar, AFI’s Davey Havok and No Doubt’s Tony Kanal, as well as Heaven 17, French Police, the Mission UK, the Stranglers, General Public, Model/Actriz, Nuovo Testamento, Tones on Tail, Harsh Symmetry, Body Of Light, Zanias, Patriarchy, Leathers and more.

Duran Duran, having sold more than 100 million records and winning MTV Video Music, Grammy, and The Brit Awards so far, dropped their 16th studio album, Danse Macabre, this past October. The Halloween-themed album includes their latest interpretations of older tracks and several covers in addition to new songs.

The first edition of Cruel World Festival featured Morrissey, Bauhaus and Blondie along with more than 25 artists. In its second year, 2023, the event hosted Siouxie Sioux, Iggy Pop Billy Idol, Gang of Four, Love and Rockets.

Tickets for the festival go on sale on Friday, December 8 at 12.00 pm PT here. General admission passes start at $209, excluding fees. Fans can also score festival tickets on StubHub.

Below is the full line-up for Cruel World Festival 2024:

Duran Duran

Interpol

Blondie

Simple Minds

Placebo

Soft Cell

Adam Ant

Ministry

The Jesus And Mary Chain

Gary Numan

Dreamcar

TR/ST

The Faint

Heaven 17

French Police

The Mission UK

The Stranglers

General Public

Lol Tolhurst X Budgie

Model/Actriz

The Alarm

Adult.

The Motels

Nuovo Testamento

Harsh Symmetry

Body of Light

Zanias

Patriarchy

Leathers

Balvanera

Tones On Tail

Last Updated on December 7, 2023