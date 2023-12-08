The 1975’s on-stage kiss at a gig in Malaysia earlier this year — which frontman Matty Healy initiated as a protest to the country’s anti-LGBTQ laws — caused the government to question if all concerts should be banned moving forward. However, local publications report lawmakers have now decided to move against the ban.

The controversial moment ensued on July 21 during The 1975’s performance at the Good Vibes festival in Kuala Lumpur. Healy kissed bandmate Ross McDonald on-stage after learning of the country’s stance on the LGBTQ community. He later apologized to fans for accepting Good Vibes’ invitation to play due to their laws against a same-sex relationship, telling RollingStone: “I don’t see the fucking point, right, I do not see the point of inviting the 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.”

According to the Malaysian newspaper New Straits Times, Malaysia was considering banning all international artists from performing in the country. However, Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching announced a move to rule out the ban, noting that other artists should not be reprimanded for the actions of someone else.

Throughout the year, 296 artists were approved to perform in the country, and only one incident was reported.

“The 1975 flouted several guidelines and we are in the midst of strengthening the guidelines to avoid reoccurrence,” Ching said. “Just because of one incident, how can we cancel the others? Out of 296 artists only one happened. How is this fair?”’

The government noted that bands are reminded to adhere to the country’s local guidelines, laws, and culture.

Last Updated on December 8, 2023