Staind frontman Aaron Lewis had to reschedule his remaining 2023 solo shows after receiving doctor’s orders to preserve his voice.

Lewis is currently on his “American Patriot Acoustic Tour” with five more gigs scheduled throughout the month in New York, Massachusetts, Michigan, and New Hampshire, ending with a pair of shows in Indiana. However, the singer took to social media this week to announce that the concerts will be rescheduled to next year, with one show outright cancelled.

“Life has reminded me I’m creeping up on 52,” Lewis said in a statement. “After recording a new Staind album, a new solo album and playing 150-plus shows this year, my doctors have insisted I take this month off to give my voice some much needed rest before I do damage to my cords.”

Lewis went on to note that “it kills me to say this but I have to listen to the professionals.” The New York and Massachusetts shows have been pushed to February 16 and 17, respectively, while New Hampshire’s show will now take place on April 3, The Indiana gigs were moved to August, as well as a show in Michigan. The second-scheduled Michigan show was cancelled, and Lewis said refunds will be issued automatically via point of purchase.

All other tickets will be valid for the rescheduled shows.

While Lewis had been touring in support of 2022’s Frayed at Both Ends, he also revealed a round of tour dates with Staind following the release of Confessions of the Fallen — their first studio album since 2011’s self-titled. First, the “Everything Changes” group will head out on a brief radio arena tour with a stacked lineup of opening acts. They’ll also stop at 11 dates for the “Tailgate Tour” with Seether throughout May.

Find Lewis’ rescheduled tour dates below:

Aaron Lewis | Solo Tour Dates 2024

Feb. 16 – Verona, N.Y. @ Turning Stone Resort & Casino (rescheduled from Dec. 9)

Feb. 17 – Springfield, Mass. @ Symphony Hall (rescheduled from Dec. 8)

April 3 – Concord, N.H. @ Capitol Center for the Arts (rescheduled from Dec. 7)

Aug. 10 – Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center (rescheduled from Dec. 16)

Aug. 24 – Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Music Center (rescheduled from Dec. 15)

Aug. 25 – Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Music Center (rescheduled from Dec. 14)

Staind Tour Dates 2024

April 18 – Planet Band Camp at St. Augustine Amphitheatre — St. Augustine, FL

April 19 – 98ROCKFEST at AMALIE Arena — Tampa, FL

April 20 – WJRR’s Earthday Birthday at Central Florida Fairgrounds — Orlando, FL

April 22 – Brandon Amphitheater — Brandon, MS

April 23 – FirstBank Amphitheater — Franklin, TN

April 25 – WDHA’s Rock the Rock Fest at Prudential Center — Newark, NJ

April 26 – 98 Rock Spring Thing at CFG Bank Arena — Baltimore, MD

April 27 – The Big Gig at DCU Center — Worcester, MA

April 30 – Cross Insurance Arena — Portland, ME

May 1 – Santander Arena — Reading, PA

May 3 – 102.9 HOG FEST at Fiserv Forum — Milwaukee, WI

May 4 – 93X Twin City Takeover at Xcel Energy Center — St. Paul, MN

May 5 – Pinnacle Bank Arena — Lincoln, NE

May 7 – Vibrant Music Hall — Waukee, IA

May 9 – Van Andel Arena — Grand Rapids, MI

May 11 – North Charleston Coliseum — North Charleston, SC

May 12 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena — Greenville, SC

May 14 – The Wharf Amphitheatre — Orange Beach, AL

May 15 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre — Pelham, AL

Last Updated on December 8, 2023