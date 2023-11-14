Staind already has a round of dates with Seether next year for a brief radio arena tour, and now, the pair is heading out on even more gigs throughout the Midwest and eastern parts of the country.

The 11-date ‘Tailgate Tour’ will kick-off on April 22 at the Brandon Amphitheater in Mississippi, followed by gigs in Portland, Grand Rapids, and Greenville. They’ll appear at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Greenville’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena, and the FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin before wrapping-up at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, Alabama on May 15.

Throughout the trek, Seether will provide main support, as well as Saint Ansonia and Tim Montana as opening acts.

“I’m really looking forward to being back on the road with my good friends Seether, Tim Montana and Saint Asonia,” lead vocalist Aaron Lewis said in a statement. “It’s going to be a great time.”

In-between the round of dates, Staind and Seether will appear in arenas across the U.S. on their radio arena tour, stopping in cities like Tampa, Baltimore, Milwaukee, and Worcester. The tour dates coincide with Staind’s reunion; the group released their eighth studio album, Confessions of the Fallen, this past September. The LP marks their first album since 2011’s self-titled.

Presale tickets to the brief tour will head on sale Wednesday, November 15 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on sale Friday, November 17 at 12 p.m. local time. Fans can also score tickets via MegaSeats (and receive 10% off with the code “TICKETNEWS”), StubHub, and Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See Staind’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Staind Tour Dates 2024

April 18 – Planet Band Camp at St. Augustine Amphitheatre — St. Augustine, FL

April 19 – 98ROCKFEST at AMALIE Arena — Tampa, FL

April 20 – WJRR’s Earthday Birthday at Central Florida Fairgrounds — Orlando, FL

April 22 – Brandon Amphitheater — Brandon, MS

April 23 – FirstBank Amphitheater — Franklin, TN

April 25 – WDHA’s Rock the Rock Fest at Prudential Center — Newark, NJ

April 26 – 98 Rock Spring Thing at CFG Bank Arena — Baltimore, MD

April 27 – The Big Gig at DCU Center — Worcester, MA

April 30 – Cross Insurance Arena — Portland, ME

May 1 – Santander Arena — Reading, PA

May 3 – 102.9 HOG FEST at Fiserv Forum — Milwaukee, WI

May 4 – 93X Twin City Takeover at Xcel Energy Center — St. Paul, MN

May 5 – Pinnacle Bank Arena — Lincoln, NE

May 7 – Vibrant Music Hall — Waukee, IA

May 9 – Van Andel Arena — Grand Rapids, MI

May 11 – North Charleston Coliseum — North Charleston, SC

May 12 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena — Greenville, SC

May 14 – The Wharf Amphitheatre — Orange Beach, AL

May 15 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre — Pelham, AL

Last Updated on November 14, 2023