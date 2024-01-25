Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival announced its 2024 lineup – headlining this year are iconic names such as Zach Bryan, Neil Young, My Morning Jacket, Tyler Childers, and Dave Matthews Band. The festival is scheduled for September 19 to 22 at Highland Festival Ground in Louisville, Kentucky.

Bryan, known for hits like “Something in the Orange” and “From Austin,” is also slated to perform at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 9, followed by “The Quittin Time” tour, scheduled to kick-off in March. Alongside Bryan, legendary Neil Young will take the stage. Young is also set to perform at this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Other top acts set to headline the festival include My Morning Jacket and Dave Matthews Band, who recently announced their summer 2024 cross-country tour.

Beyond the headliners, Bourbon & Beyond will feature artists such as The National, Maren Morris, Fleet Foxes, The War on Drugs, Black Pumas, Melissa Etheridge, The Beach Boys, Sunny Day Real Estate Dinosaur Jr., The Wallflowers, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Soul Asylum, M. Ward, and Lucius.

Additionally, emerging talents such as Artists like Arlo Parks, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jade Bird, Mt. Joy, Suzanne Vega, Neal Francis, and Koe Wetzel will round-out the bill.

Tickets, including single-day passes, weekend packages and VIP access, can be purchased through the festival’s official website. Fans can also secure their spot by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off) or StubHub.

A complete list of artists performing at Bourbon & Beyond 2024 can be found below: