The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns in 2024 with the iconic rockers of The Rolling Stones.

The festival is slated to take place at New Orleans’ Fair Grounds Race Course from April 25 through May 5. Other headlining acts include the rockers of the Foo Fighters, The Beach Boys, The Killers, Vampire Weekend, Greta Van Fleet, Heart, Neil Young, Widespread Panic, and The Revivalists, indie’s Hozier, country’s Chris Stapleton, and jazz/R&B musicians Earth, Wind & Fire, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Fantasia, Queen Latifah, Jon Batiste, Bonnie Rait, and Anderson Paak.

Additionally, the Coral Reefer Band will take the stage in celebration of the late Jimmy Buffett, who passed away last year.

The Wallflowers, Allison Russell, Dumstaphunk, Big Freedia, and The Dixie Cups are also among the acts appearing at the fest, while artists like Cha Wa, Cowboy Mouth, Rebirth Brass Band, and Samantha Fish will round-out the bill.

Four-day and three-day weekend General Admission and VIP passes are on sale now via the festival’s official website, while ticket packages and single-day passes will head on sale in February. Fans can also score tickets and compare prices via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

See the full lineup below: