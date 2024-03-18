Broccoli City is returning this summer with a new location and stacked lineup of hip-hop stars.

The festival, previously held at RFK Stadium, will now take place at Washington, D.C.’s Audi Field in Navy Yard from July 27 to 28. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who just returned with the track “Hiss,” will headline the show alongside “FukUMean” rapper Gunna and producer/hip-hop star PartyNextDoor. EDM DJ and record producer Kaytranada, R&B’s Victoria Monet, and Memphis rapper Key Glock are also set to take the stage, as well as Sexyy Red, Skilla Baby, Fridayy, and Baby Tate.

Lil Yachty is boasted as a special guest with The Concrete Family, while acts like Amaarae, Jordan Ward, Veeze, and Ryan Trey will round-out the bill.

Festivalgoers can also look forward to live experiences throughout the weekend, including “Trapsoul Karaoke” hosted by Bryson Tiller, “Soulection” with Joe Kay, “CoCo Butter” with Uncle Waffles, and “HoeDown” with Tanner Adell, among others.

A Chase presale is currently underway via the festival’s official website, followed by two-day reserved seated passes and two-day Club Broccoli field general admission and MVP passes, as well as VIP passes. Fans can also score tickets and compare prices at secondary ticketing sites like StubHub or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

See the full Broccoli City lineup below: