Evolution Festival is returning to Forest Park in St. Louis this September 28 to 29, featuring headlining performances from indie-rock greats The Killers and Beck.

The “Mr. Brightside” stars of The Killers, who planned to release a new album this year but called it off, last released Pressure Machine in 2021. Genre-bending musician Beck hasn’t released a new LP since 2019’s Hyperspace, but he’s known for his vast catalog, which includes 14 albums since his 1993 debut.

The pair will be joined by a round of eclectic artists, including the alt-rockers of Jane’s Addiction, new wave icons of Blondie, disco soul singer Nile Rodgers & Chic, rapper Killer Mike, and indie’s Elle King. Around 20 more artists will round-out the bill, including Todd Rundgren, Robert Finley, Sunny War, and Beachwood Sparks.

Passes head on sale Wednesday, February 28 at 10 a.m. CT at the festival’s official website. Fans can also score tickets to this year’s festival via secondary ticketing sites like StubHub or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Evolution promises music, cuisine, art, a marketplace, cocktails, and a beer garden. This marks the festival’s second edition of the event, following their 2023 debut. While the 2023 event boasted “music, BBQ, and bourbon,” no official food and drink vendors have been announced at this time. Stay tuned for updates via the festival’s official website.

See the full lineup below: