Maggie Rogers announced Part 1 of her “Don’t Forget Me Tour,” set to launch on May 23. The tour is in support of her upcoming album, Don’t Forget Me, scheduled to drop on April 12. The tour will feature The Japanese House from May to June.

The Grammy Award-nominated songwriter, producer, and performer is set to kick-off the tour at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego on May 23. From there, she is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Phoenix, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Alpharetta, and Raleigh before wrapping up on June 22 at Miami’s FPL Solar Amphitheatre at Bayfront Park.

The “Don’t Forget Me” singer is also set to perform at the Lovin’ Life Festival in Charlotte, NC on May 4 and Bonnaroo in Manchester, TN on June 14.

An artist presale begins on Tuesday, February 27, followed by additional pre-sales leading up to the general sale on Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. local time. For more information on presale and ticket purchases, fans can visit Rogers’ official website.

Fans can also secure their tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of Rogers’ upcoming performances can be found below:

Maggie Rogers – “The Don’t Forget Me Tour” – Part 1

(Including Festival Appearances)

5/4 – Charlotte NC | Lovin’ Life Festival

5/23 – San Diego, CA | Gallagher Square at Petco Park

5/24 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

5/27 – Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/31 – Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/1 – The Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6/3 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

6/5 – Indianapolis, IN | Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

6/7 – Cincinnati, OH | The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

6/8 – Milwaukee, WI | BMO Pavilion

6/9 – Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/11 – Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6/14 – Manchester, TN | Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

6/16 – Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/19 – Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park

6/20 – Charleston, SC | Credit One Stadium

6/22 – Miami, FL | FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park